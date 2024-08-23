The Big Picture Including the line "I've got a bad feeling about this" is a long-standing Star Wars tradition that pays homage to the franchise's legacy.

George Lucas used the repeated line as a thematic note in his movies, reflecting the presence of the Force.

Changes to the classic line in more recent Star Wars stories show how the franchise has evolved while still honoring its roots.

Many things make Star Wars feel magical. From the spectacle of the franchise's intergalactic space battles, epic lightsaber duels, and unique aliens to the family drama at the core of George Lucas's original movies, the sci-fi juggernaut has balanced its mythological scale with an intimate, relatable focus for almost the last fifty years. With new footage for Disney's The Mandalorian and Grogu movie unveiled at D23 and Jude Law's Skeleton Crew premiering this December, Lucasfilm even appears ready to continue honoring its dual legacy of deep-space adventure and parental strife, but one of the most meaningful elements of the Star Wars universe's success is often overlooked--the franchise's use of memorable dialogue.

While George Lucas's dialogue has justifiably been criticized in the past, it is undeniable that the Star Wars franchise has still produced some of the most recognizable movie quotes in Hollywood history. Phrases like "May the Force be with you" have become ingrained in popular culture since the original Star Wars trilogy's release, while "The Dark Side" is just as often referenced to imply an individual's fall into hatred and greed. Yet, while these and many more of Star Wars' best quotes contribute heavily to the franchise's world-building and storytelling, one frequent phrase in the galaxy has taken on a life of its own since the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope. Some form of the phrase "I've got a bad feeling about this" has subsequently been uttered by various characters in a variety of Star Wars projects, so what's the story behind one of the galaxy's most popular sayings?

The Infamous Star Wars Line Has a Long Galactic History

As the main lead in the most iconic Star Wars movies, it's only right that Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker was the first character to utter what would become one of the galaxy's most classic phrases. The young Jedi first describes having "a very bad feeling" upon approaching the Death Star for the first time in A New Hope,​​​​​​​ introducing audiences to the line that would appear in countless future Star Wars projects. What's more, not only does Harrison Ford's Han Solo also make the snarky remark while the group is trapped in the Death Star's trash compactor, but the "bad feeling" line has gone on to appear in every major Star Wars movie since Lucas's first galactic outing, establishing an in-universe tradition of repeating the line as a subtle nod to the franchise's greater legacy.

Ironically, the only movie in the Skywalker saga that deviates from this longstanding repetition is led by Daisy Ridley's Rey Palpatine, as Rian Johnson's Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi subverts the classic Star Wars trope by having no characters audibly recite the franchise's classic catchphrase. Instead, the sequel trilogy's spherical droid, BB-8, provides the line with its own mechanical beeping, putting a more humorous twist on the dialogue's typical delivery. Given the sequels' repeated desire to move beyond Star Wars' familiar past, this decision to maintain the long-running gag pays tribute to George Lucas's original films while strengthening the connection between both trilogies' time periods. However, the father of the galaxy originally possessed a deeper motivation for this continuation.

Star Wars’ Longest-Running Inside Joke Demonstrates How the Original Franchise Was Made

In his audio commentary on the DVD Special Features of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, George Lucas offers the clearest insight into the importance of Star Wars' most repeated line. Discussing the movie's opening scene, where Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Ewan McGregor's young Obi-Wan Kenobi arrive above Naboo to break the Trade Federation's blockade, Lucas describes Obi-Wan's iteration of the line as a "thematic note" intentionally placed in all of​​​​​​​ George Lucas's Star Wars movies. A departure from some of the more serious repetitions that occur throughout Star Wars – such as the franchise's history with severed hands – Lucas admits his "bad feeling" line is more joke than drama. But, his description of the dialogue's inclusion can still educate audiences about how one of their favorite blockbuster franchises was made.

While John Williams' sweeping score for Star Wars rightfully receives much of the credit for the franchise's beautiful music, Lucas's description of his dialogue illustrates how the idea of musicality also heavily influenced the development of his Star Wars scripts. As a "note" in Lucas's broader dramatic composition, the Star Wars creator's repeated use of the "bad feeling" line demonstrates how Lucas viewed his saga as a piece of music, with the constant reiteration of certain visuals and motifs underscoring the series' central themes. Furthermore, this line can represent the Force's constant presence, since it describes a character's intuitive discomfort with their surroundings, and Jedi frequently say it. This interpretation is especially evident as the quote encouraged some of Star Wars' best Jedi to listen to their feelings to bring balance to their movies.

The Repeated Star Wars Line Captures the Modern Spirit of the Franchise

In a broader sense, however, the idea that Star Wars' most repeated lines of dialogue represent the franchise's consistent themes can help modern viewers understand contemporary Star Wars stories. In recent years, the series' "bad feeling" quote has been featured heavily outside Star Wars' main Skywalker saga, showing up in a variety of Star Wars animated shows and recent releases on Disney+. Often, these recent series and spin-offs put a spin on the classic phrase, with Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo getting a little too cocky by proclaiming, "I've got a really good feeling about this" in his prequel, and Alan Tudyk's K-2S0 interrupted when trying to recite the line in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. On the surface, these changes allow​​​​​​​ Star Wars characters to poke fun at their own franchise, but as thematic links to the Star Wars of George Lucas's past, they also indicate how the franchise has expanded since the release of A New Hope.

While Lucas's original Star Wars films are undeniably the source of all modern Star Wars love and lore, it's also impossible to deny that the franchise has evolved since the original and prequel trilogies. Whether it's The Acolyte's recent take on the Force or the more divisive additions to canon featured in Disney's Sequel Trilogy, the focus of Star Wars in recent years has been to flesh out and reinvent unexplored corners of the series' narrative universe. The Ahsoka series took this mission literally by demonstrating how Star Wars' galaxy is even bigger than it appears, but most projects don't need to stray that far. By uniquely continuing the history of a line instrumental in Lucas's original design, modern Star Wars is able to signify its broader exploration of the Force, offering fans a flippant glimpse into the mystery at the heart of their favorite galaxy.

