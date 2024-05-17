The Big Picture The Star Wars movie formerly known as Dawn of the Jedi might finally have an official title: Star Wars: Jedi Prime.

The project, directed by James Mangold, currently has no release date.

The possible new title connects thematically to the upcoming Daisy Ridley movie as well.

There's been some exciting news for Star Wars fans as producer Simon Emanuel has hinted at a new name for the much-anticipated Star Wars movie colloquially known as Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, directed by the acclaimed director James Mangold. The project, one of the most exciting on the horizon, is set to explore a story 25,000 years before the prequel trilogy, marking it as the earliest entry in the Star Wars timeline among all films and TV shows. However, details on Dawn of the Jedi have been scarce — until now.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Emanuel referred to the movie with a new title that could signal a significant shift in its direction. He said, "James Mangold's Jedi Prime is set thousands and thousands of years before [the original trilogy], and I'm really excited to see what happens there." While that quote does not officially confirm a title change, Emanuel's use of "Jedi Prime" suggests exciting possibilities for the upcoming film.

The Prime Jedi and Dawn of the Jedi Art

The mention of "Jedi Prime" aligns with intriguing elements already established in Star Wars canon. In the sequel trilogy's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a mural of the Prime Jedi is visible on Ahch-To, the island where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) sought refuge after the fall of his Jedi Temple. This island is not only significant for its connection to Luke but also because it is the location of the first Jedi Temple, founded by the Prime Jedi.

The potential focus on the Prime Jedi could provide a compelling foundation for the new movie. The subtle introduction of the character in The Last Jedi sets the stage for a film that delves into the origins of the Jedi Order itself. If the upcoming movie indeed centers around the Prime Jedi, it would be a groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars franchise, linking ancient history to the broader saga.

The speculation gains further weight considering the rumored title for another upcoming Star Wars film, Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which is set 15 years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In this context, Rey (Daisy Ridley), who already has ties to Ahch-To, might establish her own Jedi Temple on the island. The narrative could weave together these two films, showing how the new Jedi Order Rey builds is intrinsically connected to the very first Jedi.

While these possibilities remain speculative, the idea of intertwining the new films to unify the expansive Star Warstimeline makes sense. Following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, the franchise needs a cohesive way to connect its newest stories to its ancient past. By exploring the origins of the Jedi Order and linking them to the latest Jedi endeavors, Star Wars could offer a rich, interconnected storyline that appeals to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

