The Big Picture Cameron Monaghan's audition for Cal Kestis involved a toy lightsaber.

Playing Cal Kestis in Jedi games gave Monaghan a new perspective, appreciating the human artistry behind creating video games.

There's no confirmation on if Monaghan will appear in a live-action Star Wars movie or a third Jedi game installment.

One of the best video game actors of all-time just revealed some crucial new information on what it's like working behind-the-scenes on a Star Wars video game. While speaking at a panel at Fan Expo Boston, moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor actor Cameron Monaghan talked about the audition process for playing Cal Kestis as well as how playing a video-game character changed his perspective as a gaming consumer. When asked about how he landed the role of Cal early in the audition process, and if he knew exactly what he was signing up for, Monaghan had this to say:

"So I had only ever auditioned for one other game before, and this got sent over under an untitled EA project, and I knew it was Respawn making it, and I was familiar with the Titanfall games so I knew they made good stuff. When my agent sent it over she was like 'This is a really good project you should definitely check this one out' and as soon as I read it I was like 'hmm I think this is Star Wars.' I had a scene with a Dark Witch talking about using Dark Magic and embracing the use of evil charms and I was like 'I think this is the Dark Side.' So I went in for the initial audition, and I was in the room with the director, and it went really well and afterward, he handed me a toy lightsaber and wanted to see if I could move around with it, and I was like 'I knew it! I knew this was Star Wars.'"

It's hard to imagine Monaghan knew just how much of an impact his portrayal of Cal Kestis would have on the Star Wars fan base when he first went in for his audition. The character has become one of the most beloved new introductions in the franchise over the last 5–10 years, and many fans are clamoring for Monaghan to make an appearance as Cal in live-action. Although there's no exciting news on that front, Monaghan didn't stop the panel fun by just talking about the audition process.

Cameron Monaghan Reveals How Playing Cal Kestis Affected His Enjoyment of Video Games

Close

It's no secret that working on something behind-the-scenes completely alters your perspective of the final product. Once you've seen how the sausage is made, sometimes the sausage becomes significantly less appealing. While video games for Monaghan may not be less fun after portraying Cal Kestis in both Jedi games, he did talk about how he now sees the gaming world through a different lens:

"There's a lot of very talented people involved in all stages of making it... It was always very cool to stop by the Respawn headquarters and see everybody at their different desks and be like 'I specialize in hard surfaces!' and 'I've been making the different ways that droid components move!' or 'I've been working in the environments, I've been modeling all these vents!' and they look amazing and there's a level of artistry that goes into making these things that it's easy to forget that a lot of these things are human made, and they're better when they're made by humans."

Monaghan isn't wrong that open-world games, especially ones on the scale of Jedi: Survivor, typically get taken for granted. Every detail from the carving into the walls of caves, to the character's hair flowing in the wind and everything in between is made possible thanks to a delicate human touch. In an era where so many talented people are fighting to not be replaced by artificial intelligence, it's refreshing to hear an artist like Monaghan advocate for and shine a light on the hard-working people whose work frequently goes unnoticed and underappreciated.

There is no official word on whether Monaghan will appear as Cal Kestis in live-action or official confirmation on the third installment in the Star Wars Jedi series. You can play as Cal Kestis in the most recent installment, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, available now on all platforms.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Franchise Star Wars Platform(s) PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X/S , PC Released April 28, 2023 Developer(s) Respawn Entertainment Publisher(s) EA Genre(s) Action-Adventure Expand

BUY NOW