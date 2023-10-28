The Big Picture The Jedi abandoned their ideals to become warriors, supported a corrupt government, and failed to recognize the manipulation of the Sith. These mistakes led to their decline and the rise of the Empire.

The Jedi made irresponsible choices regarding the clone army, not understanding their programming and violating their belief in the sanctity of life by deploying "disposable" soldiers.

The true enemy is Palpatine, who manipulated the Jedi and ultimately created the Empire. But the Jedi's blindness enabled his rise to power and paved the way for the destruction of the galaxy.

One of the most iconic parts of Star Wars is the villains. The original trilogy's antagonists became so recognizable that they were impossible to beat, which is probably why the prequel films didn't even try. This story focuses on the origin of Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) turns to the Dark Side but also establishes the beginning of the Empire, an evil that supersedes even Vader. In detailing the rise of the nefarious power, the films tell of the Jedi's fall. Because the Jedi are destroyed for the Empire to take control, it's easy to see the Jedi as the victims, and to an extent, they are. The Jedi Order meets a violent end when the Empire makes its move, but they are not innocent.

The Jedi thrived under the Republic, but during the era known as the Fall of the Jedi, they abandoned their ideals, a shift that is clearly demonstrated in Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Moving from their role as keepers of the peace, the Jedi took up their lightsabers to become the generals of the Republic's army. Crossing their boundaries, the new Jedi warriors accepted a Clone army of mysterious origins with little investigation. As they fought the Clone Wars, the Jedi vehemently opposed the Separatists, who took action against government corruption that the Jedi denied. Yet the Separatists were correct. The Jedi's destruction and subsequent rise of the Empire can be blamed on Palatine (Ian McDiarmid) as he reached for power and dealt the killing blow of Order 66. But the Jedi allowed the Sith Lord to accumulate power under their noses, even supporting him. Arrogantly believing the Sith were gone, the Jedi were complacent. The Jedi Order didn't create the Empire, and Palpatine was always going to cause trouble, but they allowed themselves to be manipulated. Without taking precautions against the dangers they knew existed and allowing themselves to assume a more violent role in the galaxy's conflict, the Jedi Order enabled the Empire and suffered the harsh consequences.

The Jedi Were Supposed to Keep Peace in 'Star Wars'

The galaxy is full of dangers, from warlords to bounty hunters. Even without a galactic war, the Jedi had problems to solve. Their focus was meant to be on negotiation, with fighting being a last resort. They lived with these expectations for generations, yet times changed. When the Republic's government divided, the Jedi Order remained loyal to the Republic, moving into the role of warriors. This is discussed in the recent Disney+ series Ahsoka. In a flashback to the Clone Wars, Padawan Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) questions her legacy, and her master, Anakin, reminds her to adjust to the times. Anakin was taught to maintain order, but Ahsoka and her generation learned as soldiers. The drastic difference in the Jedi's work at this time shows that they left behind the old ways to become something they were never supposed to be, beginning their decline.

The Jedi were not the only members of the army as they led the Clone Troopers. Made on Kamino in secret from the altered DNA of Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison), the Clones are the ideal army. Yet, when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) found them in Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones, the Jedi have no record of them. Admittedly, Kenobi discovers that the Clones were made under the direction of Sifo-Dyas, a former member of the Jedi Council, but it was a secret. After his untimely death, the project was overseen by the Sith, who had discovered the truth. While Palpatine concealed his tracks well, a mysterious army instigated in secret by a Jedi the Council removed from their number warrants a close look. In fact, it was irresponsible of the Jedi to deploy this army throughout the galaxy without learning every order programmed into them, most specifically Order 66, which, if discovered, would have saved the Jedi a massacre. Using the Clones defied the Jedi's belief that all life is sacred. The Clones were created to be a dispensable, obedient army. Though the Jedi treat their soldiers with kindness and respect, allowing the Republic to force living things to become soldiers already violates this belief. The Jedi move away from their traditional values to the detriment of their society.

In 'Star Wars' the Jedi Support the Emperor

As the Jedi become an aggressive force for the government, they don't choose the right side of the conflict. The problems started when several planets removed themselves from the Republic to form the Confederacy of Independent Systems. Becoming known as the Separatists, this group is dissatisfied with many things, but one major reason they cite for leaving is corruption in the Republic's Galactic Senate, which is true. And the situation only becomes worse when Palpatine is elected Chancellor. This division becomes a war, and the Jedi fight for Palpatine and the Republic. Because the heroes side with the Republic, fans often see this as the correct side, but that's not true. The government was corrupt, and rather than addressing that situation, the Jedi were focused on defeating the Separatists. Though the Separatists struck the first blow, the Jedi escalated the conflict by becoming the army they never should have been. Of course, technically, there was no side free of corruption.

The Separatists acknowledged the problems in the Republic, but they had Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) high in their ranks. This meant together, the Sith were manipulating both sides of the war without anyone realizing it. Obviously, the Jedi opposed the known Sith, so they became the Republic's lackeys. Believing the Sith gone, the Jedi became complacent until the appearance of Darth Maul (Ray Park). Afterward, they were more careful, which led to their discovering Dooku's allegiances, just not careful enough. They never did recognize what Palpatine was doing. This ignorance gave the Sith the chance to manipulate them, and that is what killed them. The Jedi worked closely with Palpatine for years, yet they never took the time to notice what he was. Certainly, the Sith Lord is a master deceiver, but in all that time, there should be some superstitions. Unknowingly, the Jedi helped Palpatine accumulate power, ultimately laying the foundations of the Empire that killed them. The true enemy is Palpatine. He created the Empire, manipulated and killed the Jedi, and tore the galaxy apart. Yet he couldn't have done any of that without the Jedi's lack of action. The Jedi compromised their beliefs, supported a power-hungry politician, and enabled the creation of the Empire. If it weren't for their stubborn blindness, the galaxy would have been on a better path.

