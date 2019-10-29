Watch the Launch Trailer for ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’

EA just dropped the launch trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which looks like it’s going to be one of the biggest game launches this holiday season. The 50-second trailer is brief but stuffed with enough Force powers and lightsaber hype to choke a Rancor.

The game takes place one year after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Thanks to the execution of Order 66, the Jedi are virtually extinct, with Darth Vader prowling the galaxy to search out and eliminate any stragglers. Although he never manages to find Obi-Wan or Yoda’s addresses, he does catch wind of a Padawan named Cal Kestis, who gets spotted using the Force to save a friend from tumbling into a Sarlaac Pit like some kind of Fett. You play as Kestis, trying to evade extermination at the hands of the Second Sister, a lightsaber-wielding villain trained by Vader himself.

The trailer shows off some truly righteous-looking lightsaber battles, dramatic set pieces, and well-acted cutscenes that make Fallen Order feel right at home in the new Star Wars trilogy, even though it takes place several decades earlier. The game is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, responsible for several well-received action games like the Titanfall series and the battle royale shooter Apex Legends.

Watch the launch trailer below and start counting the days until Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on November 15th.