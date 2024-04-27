The Jedi Knights of the Star Wars galaxy are sworn protectors of peace and justice, originally envisioned by Star Wars creator George Lucas as a powerful sect of warrior monks who use their connection to The Force for the preservation of good and light. Despite their sinister counterparts, the Sith, wielding awe-inspiring abilities through the Dark Side of the Force, The Jedi nonetheless boast immense power themselves, drawing from the balance of the universe to perform incredible feats and maintain order in the galaxy.

As the release of The Acolyte on Disney+ draws ever nearer, the power of the Jedi at the pinnacle of their strength in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe is soon to be revealed. As it stands, from the age of the Old Republic to the fall of the Galactic Empire and rise of the Rebellion, many singular Jedi have stood out as among the most powerful beings in the Star Wars saga, and some have even shaped the very histories of their respective eras.

10 Ezra Bridger

First Appearance: Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Image via Lucasfilm

As a young Force-sensitive individual surviving in the time of the Galactic Empire, Ezra Bridger began his journey as a street-smart orphan, ultimately becoming an altruistic Jedi Knight and respected rebel leader. Guided by his fatherly mentor Kanan, Ezra's connection to the Force manifested itself in unique ways, including his ability to communicate spiritually with creatures and his proclivity for powerful Force Visions, which often provided him glimpses into the future. His role in the fight against the Empire on the planet Lothal and beyond the outer reaches of the Star Wars galaxy showcased his immense courage and scrappy resourcefulness.

Ezra's construction of a hybrid blaster/lightsaber, and his adaptability in combat situations made him a valuable asset to the Ghost crew and the larger Rebel Alliance. His encounters with the dark side, such as the dangerous Darth Maul, tested his resolve and challenged his understanding of the Force, but Ezra's true power resided in his selfless dedication to the ones he loved. Ezra's decision to confront the unknown regions of the universe, leaving the known galaxy behind in a bid to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn revealed his unselfish nature, and his ability to commune with the ancient Purrgil demonstrated his incredible mastery over The Force.

Star Wars Rebels During the reign of the Empire, the crew of The Ghost fight for freedom with the Rebel Alliance... Release Date October 3, 2014 Cast Dave Filoni , Freddie Prinze Jr. , Vanessa Marshall , Tiya Sircar David Oyelowo , Lars Mikkelsen Seasons 4 Studio Disney XD

Star Wars: Rebels is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

9 Cal Kestis

First Appearance: Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

Image via Electronic Arts

A determined survivor, Cal Kestis faced the Empire's sinister Order of the Inquisitors during the darkest era of the galaxy's history, demonstrating resilience and courage in the face of overwhelming odds. Escaping from the horrors of the Jedi Purge as a young Padawan, Cal was witness to the death of his own Master, and was forced to hone his skills in hiding while evading the Empire's agents. Upon learning of the existence of a secret Jedi holocron containing the locations of Force-sensitive children across the galaxy, Cal embarked on a journey to protect the would-be younglings and restore the Jedi Order, all while confronting his past trauma.

Cal's proficiency with a lightsaber, coupled with his growing mastery of Force abilities, made him a formidable adversary to the Empire's forces. While seeking the holocron, Cal was forced to hold his own against powerful foes, such as the hulking Ninth Sister, and Darth Vader himself, proving his capability as a Jedi Knight, and solidifying him as among the strongest Jedi in the history of the galaxy. Cal's role in uncovering the ancient Jedi knowledge of Eno Cordova and his determination to rebuild the Order after the fall of the Republic cemented his legacy as a pivotal figure in Jedi history during a tumultuous era.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Set shortly after Revenge of the Sith, the player takes on the role of a Jedi padawan being hunted by the Empire after Order 66. Released November 15, 2019 Franchise Star Wars Publisher(s) Electronic Arts ESRB T

8 Ahsoka Tano

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Image via Lucasfilm

A driven, quick-witted young leader, Ahsoka Tano's journey from snippy Padawan to skilled and defiantly stoic Jedi Knight is one of transformation and revelation. Ahsoka's training was far from conventional, as her Jedi mentor Anakin Skywalker always met her on much more equitable grounds than the usual Master/Apprentice relationships of the Jedi Order. Ahsoka's experiences during the Clone Wars, gave her insight into the ways of living for many of the galaxy's citizens, ultimately revealing to her that she had become a soldier in a war she fundamentally disagreed with. This personal discovery led her to depart from the Jedi Order entirely, shaping her perspective on the Force and the galaxy's conflicts into an outlook befitting a wise Jedi warrior.

Ahsoka's proficiency with dual lightsabers in combat made her a formidable opponent, capable of holding her own against adversaries such as Darth Maul and General Grievous. Ahsoka's decision to walk away from the Jedi Order allowed her to forge her path, eventually leading her to play a crucial role in the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Empire as the mysterious Fulcrum. Her power as a Jedi was unquestionable, as she was even able to face Darth Vader, her old Master, in a climactic duel; unmasking him and coming face to face with the truth of his descent to the Dark Side.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

7 Mace Windu

First Appearance: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Image via Lucasfilm

A formidable warrior and perhaps the most intimidating member of the Jedi High Council, Mace Windu was renowned for his mastery of Vaapad, a lightsaber form that drew strength from the user's inner darkness without succumbing to it. His leadership during the Clone Wars and his unwavering commitment to the Jedi Order earned him immense respect among his peers, as evidenced by his concise decision-making as a leading member of the flawed Jedi Council. Mace Windu's power even rivaled that of the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Sidious, allowing him to overtake him in combat.

Mace Windu's mastery of the Force enabled him to sense the impending downfall of the Jedi Order, leading him to further intensify his staunch stances on matters such as the meddling of the Galactic Senate in the business of the Jedi. A strong General in the Clone Wars, Mace Windu's immense power may have also been his greatest weakness, as he failed to wield the compassion necessary to have stopped a tormented Anakin Skywalker from succumbing to the temptations of the Dark Side.

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

6 Qui-Gon Jinn

First Appearance: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Notorious for his unorthodox methods and strong connection to the living Force, Qui-Gon Jinn was a Jedi Knight who often questioned the rigidity of the Jedi Council's teachings. His role as mentor to Obi-Wan Kenobi and his discovery of Anakin Skywalker as the chosen one irreversibly shaped the history of the entire galaxy. His maverick status within the Jedi Order gave him particular license to follow his own instincts and do that which he thought was right above all else.

Qui-Gon's deep understanding of the Force allowed him to perceive events beyond the immediate, such as recognizing the threat of the Sith and recognizing young Anakin's potential. But his true mastery of the Force was only fully understood after his death, as his spirit was able to endure outside the confines of the mortal plane, communing with his protégé Obi-Wan Kenobi from beyond the grave. Qui-Gon was the first Jedi to exhibit this power, demonstrating his deep connection to the Force, both in life and beyond it.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

5 Rey Skywalker

First Appearance: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Close

Rising from humble origins as a scavenger on Jakku to become a strong-willed leader in the Resistance against the First Order, Rey's power as a Jedi is marked by her innate strength in the Force and her determination to confront the darkness within herself. Although initially believing the Jedi Order to be little more than a fairy tale told when she was a child, she soon came to realize the nature of the Force, and forged her own path to the teachings of the Jedi. Trained by Luke Skywalker and later guided by Leia Organa, Rey's raw power manifested quickly, allowing her sufficient weapon proficiency to take on a wounded Kylo Ren, and subconscious sway over the minds of others.

Rey's heritage as the heir to the dark legacy of Emperor Palpatine granted her power beyond the scope of the light side. Due to this discordant birthright, Rey's abilities fluctuated between light and dark until she was able to overcome the conflicted nature of her inner self, and find balance within. As one half of a Diad in the Force, connected irrevocably to Ben Solo, Rey's powers were unique among all Force-users; this gave her the ability to commune across space with Solo, as well as pass physical objects through the Force itself. As her knowledge of herself grew, so did her power, until she was finally able to destroy the Emperor once and for all in a one-on-one duel which drew power from the legacies of both Sith and Jedi alike.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

4 Obi-Wan Kenobi

First Appearance: Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

A brave, selfless leader and a compassionate friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi began his Jedi training under Qui-Gon Jinn, ultimately surpassing his mentor to become a courageous Jedi Master in his own right. Known for his level-headedness and kind heart, Obi-Wan played a crucial role in shaping the destinies of both Anakin Skywalker, and later, his son Luke. Throughout the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan looked out for Anakin, and due to a fraught relationship with the Duchess of Mandalore, Satine Kryze, Obi-Wan may have understood his apprentice's own romantic plight better than he ever fully let on. His mastery of Soresu, a defensive form of lightsaber combat, exemplified his role as a protector and guardian of his pupils.

Obi-Wan's strength as a Jedi lay in his resilience and compassion; a crucial decision during his duel with Darth Vader on Mustafar, wherein he defeated his old friend but chose to spare his life, demonstrated his capacity for love and humanity, even in the darkest of times. His guidance for young Luke as a Force spirit after his physical death further solidified his mastery over the living Force, following in his Master, Qui-Gon's footsteps.

Star Wars: A New Hope is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

3 Luke Skywalker

First Appearance: Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

The legendary Luke Skywalker brought about the end of the Imperial era by way of courage, sheer determination, and immense love for his friends. Luke's humble beginnings as a farm boy on Tatooine started him on a Hero's Journey which led him to become one of the most powerful Jedi Masters of all time. Trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Grand Master Yoda, Luke's potential as a Jedi was quickly evident by his fast learning and knack for getting himself out of scrappy situations. Luke fired the crucial shot which brought about the destruction of the Death Star, and his belief in the power of redemption led him to confront his father with dignity and compassion. Refusing to believe that good could be extinguished, Luke helped Anakin to see the light, and once again brought balance to the Force.

However the great Jedi Master was not wholly without fault: after a miscalculation left his nephew, Ben Solo terrified, Luke placed himself in self-imposed exile, wracked with guilt. But his legacy continued as he learned to overcome the indignity of failure, believing in himself again with the help of a new pupil, Rey. Luke's power as a Jedi could ultimately be seen in his ability to project an image of himself across the enormity of time and space, confronting his nephew, and giving aid to his friends one final time.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Star Wars: A New Hope is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

2 Yoda

First Appearance: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

Wizened, witty and full of gleeful spirit, Jedi Master Yoda embodied centuries of Jedi wisdom. As one of the oldest and most experienced Jedi, Yoda served as the Grand Master of the Jedi Order during the final days of the Old Republic. His diminutive stature belied his immense power, and his ability to wield the Force with precision and finesse was staggering to behold. Yoda's teachings influenced generations of Jedi, emphasizing the importance of patience, discipline, belief in the self, and a deep connection to the living Force.

Yoda's combat skills were formidable, as seen in his duel against Count Dooku and his brief confrontation with Emperor Palpatine; demonstrating abilities no other Jedi yet seemed to possess, such as the ability to deflect Force Lighting with his bare hands. However, it was his profound understanding of the Force's nature and his role as a mentor that truly set him apart. Yoda's exile on Dagobah following the Jedi Order's fall allowed him to continue a connection to the Force after the Jedi Purge, guiding Luke Skywalker on his journey to becoming a Jedi Knight. Even after death, Yoda continued to mentor the aging Master Skywalker, teaching him a valuable lesson about the nature of failure and the potential of all students to outgrow their mentors' teachings.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

1 Anakin Skywalker

First Appearance: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Close

Anakin Skywalker, later known as Darth Vader, stood tall as the pinnacle of Jedi prowess and the embodiment of the Jedi legacy: one with both great prosperity and great tragedy. Gifted with unparalleled potential in the Force, Anakin's journey from a prodigious Jedi Knight to the Sith Lord who brought balance to the Force is one of pain and triumph. Trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin's raw power and strategic brilliance were evident from a young age, earning him a place on the Jedi Council despite his turbulent reputation and tendency toward emotional outbursts. His fall to the dark side remains a cautionary tale of unchecked ambition and fear, while his ultimate redemption stands as a testimony to the innate potential for good within everyone.

Anakin's strength as a Jedi Knight lay not only in his Force abilities but also in his exceptional piloting skills and incredible combat proficiency with a lightsaber. His unmatched dueling abilities were showcased in legendary batt