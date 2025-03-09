It's been twenty years, and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith remains a gift that keeps on giving. George Lucas' conclusion to the Prequel Trilogy has such a complex plot and so many details, that, once in a while, we catch on to something we missed. For example, something that bothers a lot of new fans is: why the hell didn't the Jedi catch Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) sooner? He was always right next to them! Couldn't they have used the Force to sense it? Weren't his political shenanigans fishy enough? Were the Jedi just not that powerful? Well, as it turns out, it's a bit of everything.

Palpatine Was Powerful Enough To Conceal His Dark Aura

Image via Disney

The Jedi Order had some of the most powerful beings in the Force, but, for all their talk of "The Dark Side of the Force surrounds the Chancellor," they only acted on their suspicions when it was too late. That's an actual line by Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) in Revenge of the Sith, so they were aware of that possibility... But it wasn't their main hypothesis. Matthew Stover's excellent Revenge of the Sith novelization came out together with the movie, and, although it's technically not canon anymore, it provides some insight into what the Jedi thought. They never fully trusted Palpatine, but did consider him a suspect because they couldn't rule out anyone. However, their reasoning was always that he was already in power, so the Dark Side must come from someone besides him who wants to take power. The Dark Side surrounds him, but doesn't come from him, and that's an important distinction.

Palpatine was immensely powerful in the Dark Side, enough to conceal his own dark presence. In Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, for example, Yoda (Frank Oz) mentions that he senses the Dark Side in Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), not around him. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) mentions that the Dark Side surrounds creatures who are about to kill, and Palpatine had been leading the bloodiest war in galactic history.

There Was Never Any Evidence That Incriminated Palpatine