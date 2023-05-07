Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the latest Star Wars video game and the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it's time for us to acknowledge that the video games have been triumphantly pulling their weight when it comes to the franchise's narrative. With that, we can especially recognize the value that the game's characters (and their performers) bring to Star Wars canon. Jedi: Survivor, like its predecessor, follows Cal Kestis, now a Jedi Knight, in his journey that takes place between the events of the prequel trilogy and the original Star Wars films.

Cal Kestis is portrayed, both vocally and via motion capture, by actor Cameron Monaghan. The casting of Monaghan is part of a growing trend of bigger-named actors taking on video game roles, with the rising success of the industry and the advancement of performance-capturing technology. However, it shouldn't end there. It's time to bring Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis into the live-action world of Star Wars.

How Do You Know Cameron Monaghan?

Cameron Monaghan is an American actor best known for playing Ian Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless. Monaghan held the role for 11 seasons across a decade. As a young actor, it's one of the rare opportunities for an actor to grow up and develop in line with their character, which Monaghan accomplished with impressive nuance, standing out amidst a large ensemble cast. He's had appearances across film and television, including 2014's The Giver, and he's been a fan favorite of Gotham, the DC Comics-based series from Warner Bros. Television. On Gotham, Monaghan portrays twins Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska, serving as the precursors to the Joker.

When Does 'Jedi: Fallen Order' Take Place, and What Happens?

Jedi: Fallen Order begins five years after the events we witnessed in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and the end of the Clone Wars. The year is around 14 BBY in Star Wars canon. BBY stands for "Before the Battle of Yavin," referencing the Rebel Alliance's first major victory against the Galactic Empire. The Battle of Yavin was depicted in the very first Star Wars film, Episode IV: A New Hope, in which Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the Rebels fought the Empire in the Yavin star system and destroyed the first Death Star.

In this same year, construction for Darth Vader's stronghold on Mustafar, Fortress Vader, begins to take place. Meanwhile, Cal Kestis' journey back to the Force begins. Cal was a former Padawan learner who survived the events of Order 66, which sought to wipe out all Jedi from existence. Now, Cal works as a junker on the planet Bracca in the Mid Rim, scrapping parts from decommissioned Clones Wars era starships. When his Abednedo friend Prauf suffers an accident, Cal saves him by using the Force power that he's been keeping hidden. This event is witnessed by an Imperial probe droid and the footage is sent to the Galactic Empire. Thus begins the Inquisitors' hunt for Cal Kestis. The Inquisitors were Force-sensitive agents of the Empire trained to destroy the remaining Jedi. We witnessed a few of them hunting Obi-Wan Kenobi in his titular Disney+ series.

One of the Inquisitors sent after Cal, the Second Sister, finds him and kills his friend Prauf. Cal manages to escape from Bracca after being rescued by Greez Dritus and Cere Junda. Cere, we soon learn, was a former Jedi Master. The rest of the game follows Cal joining forces with Cere, teaming with various allies, in search of a device called a holocron, which contains a list of all the remaining Force-sensitive children and their locations.

Cere believes possession of the holocron would spark the reformation of the Jedi Order. Eventually, Cere retakes her former mantle as Jedi Master, and she grants to Cal the rank of Jedi Knight. After eventually obtaining the holocron, they are attacked by Darth Vader himself. After narrowly escaping Vader, Cal chooses to destroy the holocron, believing the children would be safer if the Force decides their fates.

When Does 'Jedi: Survivor' Take Place, and What Happens?

Jedi: Survivor, the video game sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, picks up with Cal Kestis five years later in the year 9 BBY. Cal has parted with Cere Junda and now serves as a resistance fighter under Saw Gerrera. At the start of the game, Cal leads a team on Coruscant, seeking information on Daho Sejan, Senator of the Galactic Empire. Here, Cal is tracked and attacked by one of the Inquisitors, the Ninth Sister. Formerly a Jedi Knight herself, the Ninth Sister is bested and beheaded by Cal. With the data he gained on Coruscant, Cal learns that the might of the Empire has grown tenfold, spreading its reach across the galaxy.

After leaving Coruscant, Cal heads to the planet Koboh, where he finds an old Republic-era droid named Zee. With Zee's help, Cal learns of a device called the Forest Array. He travels to the Forest Array, where he has a Force vision of two High Republic Jedi: Dagan Gera and Sentari Khri. The two Jedi apparently discovered an ancient planet called Tanalorr, which is hidden behind an impenetrable nebula. After activating the Forest Array, Cal finds Dagan Gera preserved in a bacta tank. He frees Dagan, hoping to gain a new Jedi ally, but Dagan has turned to the dark side of the Force, and he escapes.

The newfound knowledge of Tanalorr pushes Cal to seek access to the planet, in the hopes that the hidden planet would serve as an ideal sanctuary, inaccessible by the Galactic Empire. Cal and his team travel to Jedha, where he reunites with Cere, who has been working with a resistance team called the Hidden Path to rebuild the Jedi Archives. He learns that Dagan Gera, centuries before, was the only pilot who was able to find a path through the abyss to Tanalorr. Cal, with the help of Bode Akuna, eventually kills Dagan Gera, retrieving his compass that can lead the way to Tanalorr. Bode, who reveals himself as an Imperial spy, steals the compass and escapes.

On Jedha, the Galactic Empire unleashed an attack to destroy the Jedi Archives that Cere and the Hidden Path have been rebuilding. As she staves off Darth Vader's wrath, allowing her allies to escape, she's tragically slain. Cal arrives too late to aid Cere, and he then must open himself slightly to the dark side in order to fight off the Imperial forces. With the help of Zee, Cal and his friends are able to use the arrays to open an alternate path to Tanalorr, where he confronts (and with reluctance, ultimately kills) Bode. Cal and his friends then resolve to join with the Hidden Path to relocate as many surviving allies as they can to the refuge of Tanalorr.

Could Cal Kestis Appear in Live-Action 'Star Wars'?

It's currently unknown whether Lucasfilm will bring the characters from the video games into the live-action stories, but they're primed with the perfect opportunity to take the leap. Cal Kestis worked under Saw Gerrera, who was portrayed by Forest Whitaker in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With Whitaker confirming he will reprise the role in Andor Season 2, the storyline holds a wide open space for Cal Kestis.

The first season of Andor takes place in 5 BBY, five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope, and four years after the Cal Kestis' journey in Jedi: Survivor. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series occurred at the same time as the game, 9 BBY, so the possibilities for the stories to merge don't end with Andor. Perhaps we'll see Cal's path culminate in a third game, but the perfect means for merging the video game and live-action worlds lies before Disney and Lucasfilm, and it's an opportunity that should be seized. Cameron Monaghan's performance as Cal is up there with the best of them; his struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force deserves its spot alongside the likes of Anakin, Luke, and Rey.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, was released on April 28, 2023, for Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and Playstation 5. An official release date has not yet been announced for Andor Season 2, but showrunner Tony Gilroy indicated at this year's Star Wars Celebration that the series will likely return in August 2024.