The story of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) is set to continue in a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's critically and commercially successful action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While fans from all across the galaxy will still need to wait a few months for the game to release, a brand-new trailer has given us our latest look at the upcoming title and the first look at its gameplay as well as its release date. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on March 17, 2023.

Revealed at the Game Awards 2022, the brand-new trailer reintroduces us to Cal Kestis five years after the ending of Fallen Order, hinting at what he's been up to in that time. The last game ended with Cal deciding not to try and reform the Jedi Order, ultimately a good choice, as the lone Jedi is being hunted down by both the Empire and other Force users looking to put an end to the Jedi once and for all. He isn't without allies though, as the trailer shows him reuniting with former Jedi Cere (Debra Wilson) and introduces us to some new faces as well. Not seen, however, is his Nightsister companion Merrin (Tina Ivlev), who is hopefully just slightly offscreen somewhere.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the Titanfall series and the highly successful Battle Royale title Apex Legends, Fallen Order introduced the world to Cal Kestis, a young Jedi Padawan that survived the horrors of Order 66 and finds himself trying to stay alive in an Empire-controlled galaxy. Along with help from his friends and the player, Cal set out on a quest to find a Holocron with a list of Force-sensitive children to ensure that they do not fall into the Empire's hands, which they were successful in doing, though the team of renegades still found themselves on the run from the Empire, a fact that still lingers over them in the upcoming game. Cal quickly became a fan-favorite character following the game's release with the title also receiving rave reviews, currently sitting at a 79 on Metacritic. The game was also a commercial success, selling over 10 million copies in its first year.

Image via Electronic Arts

The sequel was first announced in January 2022 with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming game arriving a few months later in May, with this new trailer being only the second trailer released for the upcoming game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not the only game from the storied franchise being developed by Respawn. The upcoming sequel is just one of three Star Wars games currently being developed by Respawn. We don’t have many details about the other two projects, but one of them is supposedly a first-person shooter, while the second will be a strategy game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 17, 2023. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming title down below.