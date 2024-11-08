There are few Star Wars characters to never appear in film or television (yet) to have such a major impact and be so well-known, and Cal Kestis is one of them. Portrayed by Cameron Monaghan in both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) and Survivor (2023), Kestis is a Jedi Padawan who faces off against all manner of dangerous foes such as giant creatures, droids armed to the teeth, and elite Imperial agents. One of those agents comes in the form of the Purge Trooper Commander, who has just been immortalized via a new Hot Toys figure announced on the company’s official Instagram. Purge Troopers were created by the Empire as a tool to help Inquisitors hunt down and capture/kill the last remaining Jedi after Order 66, and Cal stands against several variants of them in each Star Wars Jedi game, with the Commander being one of the toughest.

Hot Toys just recently teamed up with Star Wars to announce a new Emperor Palpatine figure based on his appearance in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars before his fight with Mace Windu leaves him scarred for life. Star Wars also gave figures to two beloved animated characters, one for Chopper from Star Wars Rebels and another for Savage Oppress, Darth Maul’s apprentice who appears in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The late Ray Stevenson even received a Hot Toys figure for one of his most beloved characters from the end of his career, Baylan Skoll, who appeared alongside Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka. C-3PO also received a new Hot Toys figure based on his appearance in The Empire Strikes Back when he carries a broken Chewbacca over his shoulders like a backpack.

What Are the ‘Star Wars Jedi’ Games About?

Kestis made his debut in the 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which is set five years after Order 66 and sees him as a Padawan, on the run and learning to connect with The Force while searching for a Holocron containing information about other Force-sensitive children in the galaxy. The character then appeared as a more veteran Jedi in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the 2023 game that sees him unravel a conspiracy involving a High Republic Force user and Imperial higher-ups. A third Star Wars Jedi game is believed to be in the works, but has not yet been officially announced.

The Purge Trooper Commander figure is not yet available for pre-order. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the first look at the figure above.