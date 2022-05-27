As part of Star Wars Celebration, Respawn Entertainment revealed the official title and release window for the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now called Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, the upcoming sequel will keep following the story of Cal Kestis, a young Padawan who must hide from the Empire after surviving Order 66. Unfortunately, Force-sensitive players everywhere will have to wait a little longer before playing the sequel, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to be released in early 2023.

In Jedi: Fallen Order, we get to follow Cal as he learns the ways of the Force and tries to get a hold of a Holocron containing a galaxy-sized list of Force-sensitive children. Of course, the Empire is also looking for that list, which leads Cal to some deadly encounters with Inquisitors, ex-Padawan tortured by the Empire until their minds break down and they become Jedi hunters. With the player’s help, Cal gets to find the Holocron, beat a few Inquisitors, and even survive an encounter with Darth Vader – ok, let’s be honest, we just run away and hope for the best. So, while we come out victorious from Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal and his group of renegades are still on the run from the Empire, which means the new title fits like a glove.

As the new trailer reveals, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will keep telling the story of Cal as the Empire sends more powerful hunters to track down the young Jedi and his friends. That means players will need to take on their lightsaber and fight through an army of stormtroopers, feral beasts, and Force-sensitive warriors from the Dark Side. The new trailer also shows how Survivor is gorgeous. The first game was already beautiful, but since the sequel is being made only for next-gen consoles and PC, Respawn improved the graphics to allow players to feel like they are part of a real galactical adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is only one of three Star Wars games currently being developed by Respawn. We don’t have many details about the other two projects, but one of them is supposedly a first-person shooter, while the second will be a strategy game. That means Respawn will offer varied experiences for players while expanding the Star Wars universe with new and exciting stories.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2023.

