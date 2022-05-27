Respawn Entertainment has finally released the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly-anticipated sequel of the hit game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Released during the Star Wars Celebration event, the trailer presents the next-gen graphics of the sequel while also teasing the new and exciting paths Cal Kestis and his crew will take in Jedi: Survivor.

Jedi: Fallen Order became a critically-acclaimed commercial success by creating a brand new Star Wars story filled with exciting characters. The whole gang is back for Jedi Survivor, as Cal keeps trying to evade the Empire while protecting Force-sensitive children from the Dark Side. Fortunately for him, Cal is not alone in this new journey, as he keeps training with Merrin, the last survivor of the Nightsisters. The new trailer also shows that the Empire is not happy that a young Padawan could evade the Inquisitors and survive an encounter with Darth Vader himself. So, Cal will have to face even bigger threats in Jedi: Survivor, from an army of stormtroopers to deadly Jedi hunters.

While Jedi: Fallen Order offers a great original story and allows players to explore exciting new corners of the galaxy, the game was also praised for its combat. By wielding a lightsaber and many Force powers, players had to face dangerous enemies in action-filled battles that tested the reflexes and reaction speed of wannabe Jedi. Jedi Survivor will keep the trend by offering new monumental challenges for the player to beat. The new trailer doesn't give away much of what will be offered in terms of game play in the sequel, but it does underline how beautiful Star Wars Jedi: Survivor really is. The sequel is being made only for next-gen consoles and PC, so Respawn improved the graphics to make players feel like they are part of a real galactical adventure.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

RELATED:‌ ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Refined Combat Mechanics and New Easter Egg Modes

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is only one of three Star Wars games currently being developed by Respawn. We don’t have many details about the other two projects, but one of them is supposedly a first-person shooter, while the second will be a strategy game. That means Respawn will offer varied experiences for players while expanding the Star Wars universe with new and exciting stories.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comes to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2023. Check out the trailer below:

10 Star Wars Games to Play After 'LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1392 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe