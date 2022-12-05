Variety is reporting that Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games will debut the official gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — the highly-anticipated sequel game — at the Game Awards on Thursday December 8. In the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, players followed Cal Kestis as he sought to learn the way of the Force, as well as attempting to get his hands on a Holocron - a data file - that contained a list of all the Force-sensitive children who were spread across the galaxy.

In a race against time, Cal had to find the Holocron before the Empire, who were seeking to continue their purge of all the Jedi following the events of Order 66. Players were hunted by Inquisitors - Jedi hunters who have since played vital roles in Star Wars media since then, most notably within Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The game's climax saw Cal take on Darth Vader, and promptly nope the hell out of there when he saw how outmatched he was.

The game also included a visit to Dathomir, the planet from where Darth Maul originates. The initial teaser trailer for the sequel revealed that Survivor would continue the story of Cal as the Empire sends more powerful and advanced hunters to track down the young Jedi, who stayed in hiding for a decade after Order 66. The sequel will pick up around five years after the events of its predecessor, and Cal will continue to be accompanied by his droid companion, BD-1. Fallen Order was a major commercial success, and sold over 10 million copies within its first year of release, with the development of a sequel confirmed in January of this year.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Jedi Survivor' Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited 'Jedi Fallen Order' Sequel Game

“I don’t want to spoil too many details ahead of the show, but I can say that it will be the first time that Respawn will be showing the game in action to the world, so fans have a lot to look forward to,” said Game Awards creator, host and executive producer Geoff Keighley. "We’ve been working with Respawn and EA on this moment for the better part of six months.”

Cal Kestis is a popular character in Star Wars lore, whose story takes place around the same time as that of the timeline shown within Obi-Wan Kenobi. There has been speculation of the development of a series for the character, which is sure to be an enticing prospect for fans of both Star Wars and the Jedi games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on March 16, 2023. You can see the teaser trailer below.