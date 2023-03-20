The next of Cal Kestis' story is ready to be written as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's critically and commercially successful action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is just a little over a month away from its release on April 28. To stoke the fires of excitement that fans have been burning since the game's announcement, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer for the upcoming action-adventure video game.

The new trailer once again follows series lead Cal, played by Cameron Monaghan as he explores all new reaches of the galaxy far, far away and meets new faces and old ones while also showing off some of the new abilities that players will be able to use. The trailer shows Cal five years later as he fights to restore hope to the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis, a young Padawan introduced to the world in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order who survived the horrors of Order 66 and has found himself trying to live unnoticed in an Empire-controlled galaxy. He eventually finds himself in a story revolving around Holocron with a list of Force-sensitive children to ensure that they do not fall into the Empire's hands and with the help of his new friends including the former Jedi Cere (Debra Wilson), Nightsister Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and his trusted droid companion BD-1, they are able to succeed in their mission. The new game picks up 5 years following the last game as the group still finds themselves battling against the Empire. Cal quickly became a fan-favorite character following the game's release with the title also receiving rave reviews, currently sitting at a 79 on Metacritic. The game was also a commercial success, selling over 10 million copies in its first year.

Image via Respawn

RELATED: 9 Reasons Why 'Jedi: Fallen Order' Would Make a Great TV Series

Additional Projects Coming From Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the Titanfall series, and the highly successful Battle Royale title Apex Legends. The sequel to the 2019 hit was first announced back in January 2022 along with two other Star Wars games from Respawn also being in development. The details on those other projects are currently scarce, but what is known is that one of them will see the studio returning to its roots with it supposedly being a first-person shooter, while the second will be a strategy game. The game announced its original release date in a trailer that debuted at the 2022 Game Awards announcing the game would be coming out on March 17, 2023, but it was revealed in late January that the game would be receiving a slight delay to a new release date of April 28, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28, 2023. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming title down below.