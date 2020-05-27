The Force Is Strong With This Epic ‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’ Trailer

The action-packed trailer for the new Star Wars game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, is here. The game show is hosted by Star Wars alum Ahmed Best, known for portraying Jar-Jar Binks in the Skywalker saga prequel trilogy.

The thrilling Jedi Temple Challenge trailer teases all of the Legends of the Hidden Temple-esque games that will be played for all the Jedi Knight glory in the galaxy. Much like the ’90s Nickelodeon game show, teams of two will play various Jedi-themed games, including ones set on Endor, on the Millennium Falcon, and more. There will be temptations from an agent of the Dark Side (voiced by Sam Witwer) and obstacles galore, but there will also be friendly droids (one of whom is voiced by Veep alum Mary Best) to help cheer the kid-testants on as Best guides the teams through the games. Friends, this looks like so much fun and I’m for sure going to be living vicariously through these contestants as I watch from home.

There will be 10 episodes in the first season of Jedi Temple Challenge. Originally set to debut over on Disney+, it now looks like Jedi Temple Challenge will, in fact, bow on the Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel. In a press release, Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri, gave some insight on this decision to change platforms: “With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy.”

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will debut with two full episodes on Wednesday, June 3 on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. Check out the trailer below and get even more Star Wars updates here.