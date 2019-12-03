‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’ Game Show Coming to Disney+ in 2020

0

A very specific subset of people raised on Legends of the Hidden Temple and Star Wars are about to be real mad they’re not 12-years-old again. Disney+ just announced a new kids’ game show titled Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge that will test young contestants’ abilities to overcome “thrilling and fun obstacles” and rise to the rank of Jedi Knight. (If one of those obstacles isn’t “Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber” why are we even doing this?)

The series will be hosted by Ahmed Best, best known to the world as the voice of unanimously beloved character Jar Jar Binks. The performer will be joined by a humanoid droid companion, voiced by comedian Mary Holland (Veep, The Package).

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri, said in a statement. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, onboard a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

Dan Silver, vice president of Originals — Unscripted Content for Disney+, also chimed in.

“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge brings together the best of Star Wars — competitive spirit, harrowing obstacles and a hero’s triumph over challenges — in a totally new format for the franchise,” he said. “A game show set in the Star Wars galaxy is a perfect fit for Disney+.”

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will hit Disney+ in 2020.