John Boyega is done with the Star Wars franchise and thinks it’s okay if his character Finn only shows up in animation, video games, and comic books from now on. Boyega had his breakout role in Episode VII: The Force Awakens and played the part of the rogue Stormtrooper Finn for the whole sequel trilogy.

Even before Finn appeared in theaters, Boyega became a target for disgruntled fans who couldn’t stand seeing a Black actor join the main cast of the Star Wars franchise. From the beginning, Boyega was vocal about the racist attacks he suffered on social media while also pointing out how Disney and Lucasfilm didn’t do much to protect cast members. So it’s easy to understand why the experience left a bitter bad taste for Boyega. Even so, the star had previously declared he would agree to return to the Star Wars franchise “as long as it is Kathleen, J.J. [Abrams], and maybe someone else and the team, it's a no-brainer.” That seems to be no longer the case. Speaking in the SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang podcast, Boyega said:

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it. I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.”

RELATED: 'Star Wars': Oscar Isaac Is Warming Up to the Idea of Playing Poe Dameron Again Some Day

Boyega also spoke about his recent career, underlining how projects such Breaking and The Woman King helped him realize he can do much more than remain attached to the Star Wars franchise. As Boyega puts it:

“To be fair, [with] the allies that I’ve found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I’ve been working with… versatility is my path.”

Boyega also discussed the latest racist attacks in the Star Wars franchise, directed at Moses Ingram, who played an Inquisitor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. To him, the fact Lucasfilm came out in support of Ingram represents a positive change in the industry. As Boyega puts it:

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up. You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let’s just be silent. It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… for me, [it] fulfills my time where I didn’t get the support.”

Boyega will be seen next when The Woman King hits theaters on September 16. Check out Boyega’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang interview below.