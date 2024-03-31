The Big Picture John Williams composed an iconic score for Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, expertly blending various film genres.

However, Williams was unaware of the plot twists, leading to an uncomfortable love theme written for Luke and Leia.

Williams wrote elaborate romantic ballads for the sequels, hinting at character connections.

It’s easy to forget that, prior to becoming the all-time biggest film upon its initial release, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was considered a very risky project with the potential to be a massive box office bomb. Science fiction films had waned in popularity since their Golden Age in the 1950s, making it unlikely that George Lucas would be able to generate enthusiasm for a film that combined classic sci-fi with the themes of mythology, the influence of Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epics, the tone of a classic western, and the sensibilities of the New Hollywood era. However, these contrasting influences were beautifully blended by composer John Williams, who created an instantly iconic score that is now synonymous with the Star Wars franchise. Although the score won him an Academy Award and became one of the most beloved in film history, Williams made a mistake with the Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope music that is immortalized forever.

John Williams Didn't Know a Major 'Star Wars' Twist

While Lucas certainly had plans for what the larger Skywalker Saga would look like, his ambitions about starting an epic franchise spanning multiple generations didn't seem likely during the production of the first film. Creating the original Star Wars was a very stressful experience that actually sent Lucas to the hospital

due to the chaotic production. Although it was by no means a pleasant shoot, Lucas made the masterstroke of hiring Williams to compose an epic score. Williams had previously worked with Lucas' longtime friend and collaborator, Steven Spielberg, on Jaws; since the Jaws music had become a sensation in its own right, Lucas theorized that Williams could do the same with Star Wars.

William is responsible for combining Lucas' various influences on Star Wars into a fluid composition. The opening title crawl is reminiscent of classic World War II adventure films, the exciting lightsaber duel theme pays homage to samurai action films, and the roaring main theme has the epic scope of a classic western. However, Williams was unaware of some of the twists Lucas had up his sleeve for the rest of the Star Wars franchise. Given how chaotic the production cycle was and the skepticism Lucasfilm faced from the industry, Williams admitted that Lucas "never told us there was going to be a second film!"

As a result of not knowing how the rest of the series would shape out, Williams wrote a love ballad for Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope that now feels rather uncomfortable given its context. The musical theme plays in the aftermath of Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Sir Alec Guinness) death aboard the Death Star, where Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is attempting to care for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While it would be revealed in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi that the two were brother and sister, that wasn't evident to Williams at the time. He admitted that "it was an incestuous idea to have a love theme for them" and that he would've composed an entirely different track had he known what the twist would be.

John Williams Revised the 'Star Wars' Music for Its Sequels

Although this blunder makes Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope somewhat uncomfortable to watch in subsequent viewings, Williams wasn't the only Star Wars collaborator in the dark about the franchise's plot twists. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back famously includes a kiss between Luke and Leia that seemingly confirms their romantic connection to casual viewers. Although Leia ultimately admits her feelings for Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in an emotionally charged moment later in the film, the trio certainly form a love triangle until Leia's heritage is revealed in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

Although Lucas has added new scenes, details, and visual effects to the original trilogy in the Special Edition re-releases, the love music between Luke and Leia has never been altered. It stands as a beautiful piece of music in its own right, and its balladic nature doesn't necessarily need to suggest a romantic connection between the two characters; considering how light and melancholy the music is, it could be interpreted as a way of showing Luke and Leia's shared innocence. The soft undertones of the score, which generally imply romance, could be seen as a way of hinting at Luke and Leia's shared connection to the Force.

John Williams Wrote Other ‘Star Wars’ Love Music

Instead of reusing his love music from Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope, Williams wrote more elaborate romantic ballads for the other Star Wars films. A more sweeping romantic theme between Han and Leia is used in Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back before the Corellian smuggler is encased in carbonite, leaving the franchise on one of its biggest cliffhangers. The more melodramatic nature of this moment cannot be perceived as anything but romantic, as Williams was indicating that there was no doubt which character Leia actually desired. A new theme between Luke and Leia was also used in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi when their heritage is revealed.

Although it is often unfavorably regarded among Star Wars fans, Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones contains some of the best romantic music in the film. A majority of the film revolves around the flirtations between a teenage Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), and Williams created an epic love ballad with "Across the Stars." Considering that Williams knew from the beginning that Anakin and Padmé's relationship was intended to be a tragic romance, he had much more freedom to work in the sensual undertones within his score without the fear of another uncomfortable twist.

