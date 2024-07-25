The Big Picture Freddie Prinze Jr. isn't keen on reprising his role as Kanan Jarrus, feeling it dilutes the character's impact.

Prinze Jr. felt conflicted voicing Kanan in The Rise of Skywalker, unsure of the character's power as a Force ghost.

While fans may miss seeing Prinze Jr. as Kanan, he's focused on other projects and unlikely to return to the role.

One of the most beloved characters from Star Wars animation just dropped a heart-wrenching update on his future in a Galaxy Far, Far Away. While speaking to Screen Rant, Kanan Jarrus actor Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about his future with the Star Wars franchise, and also talked about one thing he's done in the past that particularly irks him to this day. Prinze played Kanan Jarrus in 71 episodes of Star Wars: Rebels, up until the character meets a devastating fate in the 10th episode of the fourth and final season, "Jedi Night." Kanan sacrifices himself to save the crew in one of the most inspiring character moments in franchise history, earning back his site but paying the ultimate price for the group that he grew to love not just as friends, but as family. When asked how he felt about returning to the role, Prinze Jr. had this to say:

"My answer is no. I wouldn't do Star Wars, and I wouldn't want to play a different character. I don't like that. I don't like it when other actors do it either. I don't want you playing two superheros; play one. It's weird otherwise, right? Not that you can't do it if you're capable of doing it. I just want to see you as this guy or that guy. I wouldn't want to play a different one."

You can't fault someone for loving their character to the point of not wanting to see anyone else take over the role, while also respecting their ending enough to not want to return to the role themselves. Kanan's ending is well-regarded as one of the most satisfying conclusions to an arc in Star Wars history, and to go back on that would be hurtful to a lot of people with investment in his character. However, Prinze Jr. did return to the role of Kanan once after Rebels went off the air, lending his voice to the mashup at the end of Rise of Skywalker when all the Jedi of old reach out to connect with Rey.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Isn’y Happy with Kanan’s Appearance in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Close

Some actors area always on board with reprising their role as an iconic character for one more ride, but Prinze Jr. is not one of those performers. He talked about his feelings on voicing Kanan in The Rise of Skywalker, where he's one of the Jedi who is "with" Rey as she levels up to defeat God Emperor Palpatine:

"I feel like every time Kanan gets put out there, since the cartoon, it dilutes the character a little bit. I wasn't even crazy about doing the voiceover in the last movie, and it took a couple of phone calls to convince me to do so. I didn't think Kana was that powerful to be a Force ghost that would communicate from the past."

It's sad to hear anyone doing something they feel is out of touch for their character, especially for a film like The Rise of Skywalker, which despite being the conclusion to 40+ years of stories, still fell flat with much of the fan base. You can catch Prinze Jr. in other projects such as The Girl in the Pool and Christmas with You, but don't expect to see him back as Kanan Jarrus anytime soon, or likely ever.

The Rise of Skywalker and all episodes of Star Wars: Rebels are available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and watch Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus in Rebels.

WATCH ON DISNEY+