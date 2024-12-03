While the premiere of the next Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew, is less than a week away, fans still haven’t forgotten about The Acolyte, which was canceled despite strong critic reviews and viewership numbers. One of the standouts of the show was Kelnacca, the Wookie Jedi voiced by Joonas Suotamo, who fans were excited about from the first promotional material that showed his appearance in the series. Collider is now happy to exclusively reveal a new Black Series figure of Kelnacca which will be available for pre-order on December 4. The figure also retails for only $33.99, making it one of the more affordable collectibles on the market when stacked up against the prices of other competitors such as Hot Toys or Iron Studios, which often retail well over $300.

The Kelnacca figure even comes with a soft goods robe that can be taken on and off, as well as his signature Lightsaber and packaging with sleek character art to hone the display. It’s also been a good time to be a fan of Star Wars figures, as both Hot Toys and Iron Studios have recently released new collectibles from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Fans of Star Wars video games were pleased when Hot Toys unveiled a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor figure of the Purge Trooper Commander, which is one of the most fierce foes for Cal Kestis’ Jedi Knight. Hot Toys also looked out for fans of Star Wars animation by releasing two new figures, one of Chopper from Star Wars: Rebels and another of Savage Oppress from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Why Was ‘The Acolyte’ Canceled?

It was a sad day for fans when the news dropped that The Acolyte would not be moving forward with a second season, despite the show setting up multiple threads to pull on, especially Darth Plagueis. The decision was all the more baffling considering the show earned a 78% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and had strong viewership throughout, but it was, unfortunately, review bombed, leading to an 18% rating from audiences on the aggregate site as well as a 4.2 score on IMDb. Star Wars seemingly let a hateful corner of the fanbase decide the future for a show gleaming with potential, especially for its first foray outside the typical Skywalker timeline.

The Kelnacca Black Series figure will be available for pre-order on December 4 for $33.99. Check out the first-look images of the collectible above and watch The Acolyte on Disney+.

The Acolyte

