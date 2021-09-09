Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is receiving a remake for PlayStation 5 and PC. BioWare and LucasArts’ popular RPG is now in the hands of Aspyr Media, who is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, reviving games like Star Wars: Republic Commando and Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, to name a few.

Knights of the Old Republic originally debuted in 2003 for Xbox and later PC and mobile. The game quickly became a hit with fans, holding a strong and large following even today. A sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords was developed and released by Obsidian Entertainment the following year.

Image via Xbox

RELATED: 'MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

The story of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic allows players’ choices to influence the outcome of how their particular stories will unfold, even giving them the choice to serve the light or dark side of the force. An alignment system keeps track of the player’s decisions in dialogue to choices that make up the major story. The game takes place in the time between the Tales of the Jedi comics and the ancient Galactic Republic.

Knights of Old Republic II: The Sith Lords takes place during the Dark Wars, which occur approximately five years after the first title’s events. Players are allowed to choose which path they wish to follow just like before; however, the protagonist is the same regardless of choice. Players take on the role of a Jedi Knight who is banished from the Order after they fight in the Mandalorian Wars. The Sith believe this character to be the last remaining Jedi after the annihilation of the Jedi Order.

There is no release date for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. A trailer accompanied the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's remake announcement at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, featuring one of fans’ favorite antagonists of the games, Darth Revan. Check out the trailer below.

KEEP READING: Why You Should Play 'Before the Storm' Before 'Life Is Strange: True Colors'

Share Share Tweet Email

First ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Will Make You Say “Whoa” All Over Again It's time to go back where it all started.

Read Next