The expansion will arrive next month and will be offered as a free update for subscribers.

Star Wars: The Old Republic’s highly anticipated expansion “Legacy of the Sith” has received a new story trailer. This is the first news about the expansion since its delay last year. It is now expected to arrive on February 15th and will be a free update for all subscribers.

The story trailer gives fans a sneak peek at the expansion’s new gameplay and additional characters that have yet to be introduced. New locations are also hinted at by the trailer’s descriptions, as it is stated that “the war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire spreads to new worlds!” Some new locations were previously confirmed by BioWare. These include underwater facilities on Manaan, Sith fortress ruins found on Elom, and the R-4 Anomaly Operation, which will require a team of players to travel to a mysterious facility run by the Sith - it is expected to arrive in early 2022.

Along with a new story, other new features for the MMO were stated to involve more combat styles and co-op missions, along with an increased level cap, which will rise from 75 to 80.

Star Wars: The Old Republic’s “Legacy of the Sith” is the eighth expansion for the MMORPG. The exciting new story takes place on the aquatic planet of Manaan and follows the player as they take on a new campaign mission to secure an important planet for their faction. The overall narrative will center around the insidious Darth Malgus as the struggle between the Sith and the Republic continues.

“Legacy of the Sith” is part of the year-long celebration for the game’s 10th-anniversary but has continued to have a rocky start since its announcement in July of last year due to the game’s delay for several months. Bioware released a 4K remaster of a 2009 trailer for The Old Republic around the time of the expansion’s delay announcement - it is also part of the 10th-anniversary celebration.

The base game, Star Wars: The Old Republic, is an online multiplayer game that was initially released in 2011 by BioWare. This expansive galactic adventure takes place 3,600 years before the Star Wars films during a delicate time of peace between the Sith Empire and the Galactic Republic. The game offers eight different character classes with their own fighting styles as they follow a three-act storyline throughout the game. Story progression involves exploration and completing missions to unveil important plot points. The game received favorable reviews upon release, even gaining a Mainstream Game of 2011 award from The AbleGamers Foundation for its many accessibility features for disabled players.

Watch the new story trailer for “Legacy of the Sith” below and be sure to check it out when it becomes available on February 15th:

