When Disney acquired the rights to Star Wars, most of the Expanded Universe fell out of canon. This is all for the best - it doesn't make sense to bind a new movie series to books, comics, and games that were published decades ago. However, this doesn't mean that Disney can't bring a select few of the scrapped characters back into the new canon. They're willing to do this in certain cases, as is made evident by the appearance of Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels. There are more characters from the Legends continuity that deserve to be reintroduced, and many of them can prove vital as Disney finds its footing in a post-sequel trilogy landscape.

Nomi Sunrider

In a space opera about family, there's a surprisingly small amount of actual parenting involved. Nomi Sunrider from the Dark Horse comics, Tales of the Jedi, balances learning the ways of the Force with motherhood after her husband is murdered. She kills his attackers with his lightsaber and, traumatized by her own violence, she avoids lightsaber combat moving forward and instead relies more heavily on the Force during battle. With her daughter, she seeks out the Jedi and formalizes her training, soon fighting alongside the legendary Jedi Ulic Qel-Droma. When Qel-Droma falls to the dark side, Nomi ends his rampage by severing his connection to the Force. A widowed mother who becomes one of the most powerful Jedi of all time, not through violence but through sheer talent, is a hero worthy of her own film.

Kyle Katarn

First appearing in the game Star Wars: Dark Forces, Kyle is an Imperial officer who defects to the Rebellion upon learning that the Empire is responsible for the death of his family. After disrupting an Imperial plot to produce cybernetic Dark Troopers, Kyle seeks the legendary Valley of the Jedi and protects its wellspring of Force energy from Sith Inquisitors. Kyle connects with his own latent Force sensitivity and joins Luke Skywalker's New Jedi Order. After a brush with the Dark Side, Kyle leaves the Order and forsakes his connection with the Force to pursue a mercenary career with his partner, Jan Ors. This portion of Kyle's story would be most interesting to see in the new Star Wars canon: A Jedi who willingly gives up the Force for fear of what he might become if he fell to the Dark Side. A hired gun with a murky relationship to the Jedi is an eyebrow-raising concept for, say, a Disney+ series.

Prince Xizor

The Falleen Prince of House Sizhran and the Underlord of the criminal Black Sun organization, Xizor would be a thrilling stab at a Lex Luthor-type villain whose impeccable public image disguises one of the deadliest criminal connections. In Legends, Xizor has a personal vendetta against Darth Vader, whom he holds responsible for his family's tragic death. He dresses up his quest for revenge against Vader as a campaign for the Emperor's favor. Entrenched in political sabotage and criminal subterfuge, Xizor is a deal-wheeling backstabber behind the curtains. Xizor is typically an Imperial ally, but his loyalty can be trusted only to his personal ambitions. His Falleen pheromones influence those he cannot blackmail, and his Machiavellian nature makes him a danger to everyone. Xizor makes the perfect final boss for a Star Wars crime drama.

Thrackan Sal-Solo

In the current canon, little is known about Han Solo's extended family. Han is an orphan who grew up in the criminal underbelly of Corellia. In Legends, Han has a first cousin, Thrackan Sal-Solo, the presumed heir of Corellia's ancient ruling class. Han first meets Thrackan as a teenager while searching for his family, and rather than finding solace with kin, Han finds himself serving yet another abusive thug. After Han escapes his influence and becomes a hero, Thrackan is consumed with jealous hatred for his cousin, and he attempts to have Han killed on several occasions. Thrackan is complicated -- as an untrustworthy radical, his alliances are often tenuous and self-serving. He is a dark mirror of Han and is responsible for many controversial conflicts, at one point commanding the Centerpoint Station superweapon. The Star Wars canon has a need for multidimensional antagonists operating outside notions of light and dark. As Disney continues to explore a new landscape in the gaps between trilogies, Thrackan would be a perfect fit.

Mara Jade

Best known in Legends as the wife of Luke Skywalker, Mara Jade is an Emperor's Hand before she ever meets the Jedi Master. Whereas Darth Vader represents the military might of the Empire, Mara Jade is an assassin that quietly eliminated threats to the Empire, both external and internal. When the Emperor dies, Mara is left with one last directive: kill Luke Skywalker. However, with the Empire shattered, Mara freely drops off the radar and becomes a smuggler. Over the years, Mara finds herself working intermittently with Skywalker, eventually training to become a Jedi. In Disney's sequel trilogy, much of Luke's life after the Battle of Endor is left to the imagination, leaving plenty of room for Mara. Alternatively, Mara Jade is a strong enough character to operate onscreen without any connection to Luke. Calm and collected, she would make the perfect morally-gray protagonist for a political thriller set during the Empire's reign. Though she first serves the Sith, Mara's only loyalty is to the quality of her work. If Mara finds a thread, she pulls it, which makes her a wonderful lead for a conspiracy tale.

Exar Kun

Exar Kun is one of the biggest Sith names in ancient Star Wars lore. His claim to fame is conducting an ancient ritual to free his spirit from his mortal shell and roam the cosmos, exacting destruction wherever he chooses. It is the ultimate Sith power trip, and this immortal dream trumps Palpatine’s scheme in The Rise of Skywalker. Created first as a spirit for Kevin J. Anderson's Jedi Academy Trilogy of books, Exar Kun’s backstory tied into Tom Veitch's Dark Horse comics series, Tales of the Jedi. Exar Kun is the inventor of the double-bladed lightsaber, and it would be endlessly cool to witness the first time a Jedi got surprised by one. Whether he is introduced as one of the most powerful living Sith, or as a Sith magic-fueled specter capable of possessing weaker wills, Exar Kun is just plain cool. Need there be any other reason?

Ulic Qel-Droma

In the days of the Old Republic, Ulic Qel-Droma seeks to take down a Sith cult from the inside by joining and rising through the ranks. His fellow Jedi fear that his turn to the dark side would become real, and the more his friends try to pull him out from undercover, the harder he resists. Ulic succumbs to his own cover story, joins Exar Kun as his Sith apprentice, and launches the Great Sith War. He kills his own brother in combat before his former lover, Nomi Sunrider, severs his connection to the Force. Grieving what he has done, Ulic helps the Jedi end the war he started and leads them to Exar Kun’s secret temple. Ulic’s trajectory resembles what might have happened to Kylo Ren under different circumstances, and it’s high time we got a Star Wars story about a Jedi who infiltrates the Sith.

Dash Rendar

Created as part of the Shadows of the Empire multimedia venture, Dash mainly serves as a Han Solo stand-in while he is frozen in carbonite between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Dash is a Rebel ally who fought in the Battle of Hoth and plays an integral role in the acquisition of the Second Death Star plans. Despite his hatred for the Empire, Dash never officially joins the Rebels, opting instead to charge the Alliance a handsome fee for his piloting and combat skills. This strict sense of professionalism sets him apart from Solo and makes Dash a great option to pursue future storylines in the criminal underworld of Star Wars. One particular storyline that would lend itself well to an introduction for Rendar is his time on a luxury ship that gets overtaken by an AI computer - a classic set-up for a sci-fi thriller.

Tenel Ka Djo

The daughter of a Hapan Prince and a Dathomiri witch, Tenel Ka is a Jedi who is accustomed to having her feet in two worlds. As a youth, she joins Luke’s new Jedi Academy and suffers a lightsaber accident that severs her left arm. Ever a proud warrior, Tenel Ka refuses a robotic prosthetic and commits to doubling her physical abilities to make up for the loss of her arm. Her heritage is connected to the Nightsisters, which have appeared canonically in The Clone Wars and Fallen Order. With a reworked backstory that omits her relationship with other non-canon characters, Tenel Ka is a great addition to the future of Star Wars. She is a fierce fighter who can expand on the lore of the Nightsisters while providing robust disability representation in a universe that largely lacks it.

Lumiya

The Star Wars canon is in need of a variety of lightsaber weapons, the cybernetically enhanced Dark Lady of the Sith, Lumiya, wields a lightwhip. Lightwhips have made some small appearances in the current canon, but they remain largely relevant to the Legends continuity. A lightwhip is highly unconventional and incredibly difficult to counter, even for the most skilled Jedi Masters, making its wielder a threatening opponent. Whether or not she is pitted against her sworn enemy, Luke Skywalker, Lumiya would be a breath of fresh air for Star Wars. She has the cold calculation of Sidious, the cybernetic body horror of Vader, and the unbridled rage of Kylo Ren, all packaged into a villain unique to her own.

Ferus Olin

A rival to Anakin Skywalker during their Padawan days, Ferus Olin never quite trusts the future Sith Lord. After a tragedy that results in the death of his friend, Ferus leaves the Jedi Order feeling that he is to blame. His departure from the Order allows him to evade Order 66, and he later reunites with Obi-Wan Kenobi to finish his Jedi Training and goes on to help form the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance. Ferus eventually comes under the employ of Emperor Palpatine as a double agent, briefly being given control of the Empire’s Inquisitors. In this position, Ferus is able to help Force sensitives before they can be turned over to the Empire. With the Star Wars canon bringing both Inquisitors and Obi-Wan’s time between trilogies into focus, almost any point in Ferus' life would be fertile ground for Disney’s Star Wars – even if his fated collision course with Darth Vader is a doomed one.

HK-47

An assassin droid and party member from the game Knights of the Old Republic, HK-47 is a fan favorite largely due to his lack of a filter. Constructed by a Sith Lord, HK-47 has little patience for do-goodery and will frequently mock goodwill towards others. HK-47 has an itchy trigger finger for a droid and would be a comedic half of an unlikely pairing with a Jedi. His memory core can only be restored upon reuniting with his Sith creator, lending an air of mystique around the murderous robot. His passion for death and destruction may need to be watered down, but HK-47 can work in any era of Star Wars, not just the Old Republic. If given to a talented voice actor, he can become not only one of the most iconic characters in the Legends continuity but in the canon as well.

