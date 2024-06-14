The Big Picture The Acolyte offers a fresh take on Star Wars, exploring the intriguing concept of a Sith acolyte in a mysterious thriller setting.

Lumiya, a notable Sith villain, reshaped the Sith Order in the Expanded Universe, adding complexity and intrigue to the dark side.

The Acolyte series engages with key ideas from the Star Wars Expanded Universe, hinting at a promising future for the franchise.

To say that the Star Wars franchise has been facing some creative hardships in recent years would be putting it mildly. While Andor was an unquestionable success, subsequent Disney+ shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and even later seasons of The Mandalorian have suffered from feeling overly familiar. In compassion, The Acolyte feels like a breath of fresh air, as Leslye Headland’s new series takes place a century before the events of the Skywalker saga, and features no characters from the previous films or shows. The title itself is a term that refers to a Sith trainee who is skilled in the Jedi arts, yet does not rise to the rank of apprentice. It’s an interesting concept for a different type of villain, but the term “acolyte” was used in the Legacy of the Force: Bloodlines in reference to the character Lumiya from the original Star Wars comic books.

While Star Wars Expanded Universe material is now in abundance, there were far stricter parameters for the franchise’s non-cinematic ventures. Outside of the spin-off sequel book, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, and a trilogy of novels focused on a young Han Solo, the only Star Wars Expanded Universe content was the original run of Marvel comic books that began with the adaptation of the original film in 1977. While they hardly represent the grandest achievements of the Expanded Universe, the Marvel Star Wars comics introduced many characters who would go on to have more prominent roles in subsequent stories. Initially introduced as a one-off character, Lumiya became a nuanced Star Wars villain who would expand the mythology of the dark side.

Who Is Lumiya in Star Wars Comics?

Shira Brie, who later became known by the name “Lumiya,” was first introduced in a 1981 issue of the Star Wars comics as a double agent working for the Galactic Empire. In the aftermath of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Lando Calrissian seeks to return to a position of prominence on Bespin, only to discover that the planet has been devastated and abandoned. Lumiya is disguised as a member of Rogue Squadron, and volunteers to work alongside Luke Skywalker on a secret mission. It’s only during their infiltration that Luke discovers that Lumiya is not only working for his enemies, but that she is trained in the dark side of the force. Lumiya was known for the use of a “light-whip,” a weapon that laid the groundwork for Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, Kylo Ren’s crossguard in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, and most recently Vernestra Rwoh's lightsaber whip in The Acolyte.

Lumiya is revealed to be a trainee of Darth Vader, who assigns her to perform critical assassination and infiltration missions throughout the Galactic Civil War. Given that Vader has little respect for the officers in the Imperial navy, it makes sense that he would want his own confidant. However, Vader only uses Lumiya as a tool, and does not consider her to be an official apprentice. In fact, he ends up using Lumiya as a spy to give him information about Luke, who he hopes will help him overthrow Emperor Palpatine.

While it would take many years for Lumiya to make another appearance after her run in the Marvel series, the Star Wars Expanded Universe began developing other “acolyte” characters who served Sith masters. Timothy Zahn’s groundbreaking 1991 novel, Heir to the Empire introduced the character of Mara Jade, a force-sensitive assassin who served as one of the “Emperor’s Hands.” Jade would eventually reject her dark side upbringing and become Luke’s apprentice, and eventual love interest.

Darth Lumiya Helped Revitalize the Sith Order

Lumiya was brought back to the Star Wars franchise in the Legacy of the Force novel series, which began with the novel Betrayal in 2006. Although the Galactic Empire has been defeated and the New Republic is in an era of peace, Lumiya takes on the role of the new Dark Lord of the Sith. Lumiya ends up encountering Jacen Solo, the son of Han and Leia, and convinces him to become the new Sith Lord known as “Darth Caedus,” who ends up killing Mara Jade in one of the most shocking Star Wars deaths ever. Although Luke manages to defeat Lumiya in combat, Caedus is successful in starting a new galactic war. The events of the series mirror many of the plot points in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Lumiya’s role in the Star Wars Legends continuity reasserted the Sith as the franchise’s biggest villains. Although the universe had experimented with new threats like the Yuuzhan Vong alien species, it was evident that a battle between the light and dark sides of the Force is what worked best. The Legacy of the Force series was followed by the Fate of the Jedi books, which followed Luke and his son Ben as they search the galaxy for ancient Sith artifacts.

Why Are Sith Acolytes So Interesting?

Sith acolytes are an important factor in the “Rule of Two,” a rule established in The Phantom Menace that states that there can only be one master and one apprentice. This is because the Sith are inherently destructive and would never be able to establish an order like the Jedi, as they are incapable of working together. However, Sith apprentices may try to overthrow their masters by training their own apprentice; even though Lumiya was never treated as an equal by Vader, he did shield the further extent of her abilities from Palpatine in order to avoid conflict.

The Acolyte has succeeded thus far because it engages with key ideas of the Star Wars Expanded Universe. While the Skywalker saga might be running a little thin, there are more than enough interesting concepts in Star Wars books, comics, and games that could inspire future storylines in the saga.

