Clear a spot on your shelf and get ready to build. Today, The LEGO Group has officially unveiled its LEGO Star Wars Diorama sets. Fans will now be able to pre-order three LEGO Dioramas that depict three of the most iconic scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy. The three scenes fans can build are the trash compactor scene and the Death Star trench run from Star Wars: A New Hope and Luke’s first visit to Yoda’s hut from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The “LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama” is a 665-piece set that recreates the climax of the original 1977 film. Fans can recreate part of the Death Star trench, complete with Luke’s X- Wing and two TIE Fighters being led by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 in hot pursuit. The diorama is completed with an attachable plaque displaying the famous Darth Vader line “The Force is strong with this one.” The diorama measures to about 4” x 8.5” x 6.”

The next scene that fans can recreate is the hilarious and tense trash compactor scene. In this 802-piece LEGO diorama, builders can recreate the panic of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca as they find themselves in a trash compactor with the walls slowly closing in. The set comes with five LEGO figures, with Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, and C-3PO as well as an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. The diorama comes with movie-accurate details like pieces to simulate the trash, moveable walls that can close in on our heroes, a Dianoga (the alien that tries to drown Luke in the movie), and a control panel on the back for C-3PO and R2-D2 to save the day just like in the movie. The plaque that comes with this set reads Han’s hilarious quip “One thing’s for sure, we’re all gonna be a lot thinner.” The diorama measures out to about 4” x 8.5” x 6.”

Image via LEGO

RELATED: The Book of Boba Fett' LEGO Set Relives The Mandalorian's Smooth Starfighter Test-Flight

The third scene fans can build for their collections comes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and sees Luke Skywalker in the swamps of Dagobah beginning his Jedi training with Yoda. This 1000-piece diorama gives fans the opportunity to build Yoda’s hut and the swamp surrounding it. The set even comes with an X-Wing wing to simulate Luke’s ship sinking into the water. It also comes with minifigures for Yoda, Luke, and R2-D2. The plaque that comes with this set has what is one of the most iconic lines from the entire Star Wars franchise “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” The diorama measures out to about 6” x 11” x 6.5”.

All three LEGO Star Wars Dioramas are currently available for pre-order on LEGO.com and will be available for purchase in stores starting on April 26. Check out more images below:

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

‘The Batman’: 5-Minute Deleted Scene Shows Joker’s Face and First Meeting with Batman at Arkham

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (190 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King