While The Mandalorian Season 3 didn’t hit with fans and critics like the first two seasons had, Star Wars as a brand is more popular than ever. There are a ton of new shows and movies on the way with Disney+ currently being the center of the Star Wars universe. Ahsoka is the next series up on the streaming platform and, ahead of its late Summer debut, LEGO has unveiled their new sets that cover a wide range of moments and characters from across the 45-year-old series.

The first of four sets is the Yavin 4 Rebel Base from the first film in the series A New Hope. The 1066-piece set also comes with a Y-Wing Starfight and 10 minifigures. These characters include Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Garven Dreis, Rebel Fleet Trooper and Rebel Crew. However, that’s not all as this huge set features two additional droid minifigures in R2-D2 and R2-BHD. This set will be priced at $169.99. The next two sets are inspired by the hit animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The first set is of Yoda’s Starfighter featuring two minifigures of the famous Jedi master with his green lightsaber and R2-D2. The other Clone Wars set is Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack which features a Clone Infantry Support Speeder and four clone trooper minifigures. Specifically, Clone Captain Vaughn and three 332nd Clone Troopers. The Yoda set will be $34.99 while the Ashoka set will be $19.99.

The last new set is a LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar. This will include fun holiday themed minifigures like The Emperor in an ugly Christmas sweater, Omega from The Bad Batch on a sled and an Ewok in a festive outfit among other winter themed figures. The calendar also features mini builds like The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, Imperial Star Destroyer, and an Ewok village. It will cost $44.99 which, considering the set comes with 24 figures and builds, isn’t a bad piece.

What’s Next For Star Wars?

2023 has been another exciting year for Stars Wars. Fans have already received the previously mentioned third season of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Visions Season 2, and the critically acclaimed game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but the next stop in a galaxy far far away is Ahsoka. The six episode Disney+ series will reintroduce Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka along with fan favorite characters Sabine and Hera originally from Star Wars: Rebels. Both characters are making their live-action debut and are being played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead respectively. The series will also see the live-action debut of the iconic Star Wars villain Grand Admiral Thrawn played once again by Lars Mikkelsen.

When Does Ahsoka Release?

Ahsoka will be premiering on Disney+ in August. While fans anxiously wait for an exact release date, you can pre-order the new Star Wars LEGO sets on their website. The normal sets will be released on August 1 while the advent calendar will be released on September 1.