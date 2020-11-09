‘Star Wars’: Leslye Headland Says Her Disney+ Series will Explore a New Timeline and Universe

While the attempt to bring Star Wars back to the big screen has been met with strong opinions and chaos behind the scenes on the spin-offs, on Disney+ it’s difficult to see The Mandalorian as anything other than a success. It may not take big swings, but it’s comfortable, low-stakes viewing that lets people enjoy their Star Wars fandom without worrying too much about how it affects the larger Skywalker Saga. That could be a good template for other Star Warsshows, and it looks like showrunner Leslye Headland is wisely using her upcoming series to explore its own place of a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking to Fantastic Frankey [via CS], Headland said that she sees her series as a cool thing that’s happening off to the side:

“I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about. I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion. I like to think of my show as a tent revival. You can come over if you want to. We’re going to be talking about some cool stuff. There’s going to be some things we haven’t discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don’t know about.”

Headland also says that her Star Wars journey is less about digging through what’s already been done and charting a new course for “a literal journey” where they’re going on a geographic journey.

Details on the show are still largely under wraps, but it’s been teased as a female-centric action thriller with martial arts elements. Hopefully we’ll get some new details soon, although since COVID has slowed everything down, I expect that aside from some casting bits being revealed, we won’t receive a lot of info about the show for a while, if at all (considering how much of Star Wars gets cloaked in secrecy).