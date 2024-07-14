The Big Picture The iconic lightsabers in Star Wars were born from the resourcefulness of the art director, finding inspiration in London scraps.

Roger Christian's inventive approach combined old and new technology to bring the lightsabers to life on screen, creating a memorable symbol.

The unique aesthetic of the lightsabers was completed with a combination of visual effects and sound design, establishing them as iconic in cinema.

The infinite universe George Lucas created in the '70s changed the film industry forever, pushing the boundaries of visual effects and what was deemed impossible to execute. Not only did Star Wars help usher in the Hollywood blockbuster age, but the beloved franchise brought the world a genre-defining storyline along with staple heroes and villains, a hallmark musical score, and classic dialogue. The world of the galaxy far, far away stands the test of time, and one of the most recognizable elements of the cinematic empire revolves around the weapon wielded by the Jedi.

During the four years of making Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977), George Lucas did everything he could to bring his vision to life. Thanks to partnering with the genius conceptual designer Ralph McQuarrie and the pioneer special effects artist John Dykstra, the key trademarks of Lucas' imagination came to fruition. More astonishingly, if art director, Roger Christian hadn't stumbled upon an old box in London, there's no telling what the iconic lightsabers would have looked like.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 9 10 A farm boy from a desert planet becomes an unlikely hero in the fight against the oppressive Galactic Empire. Guided by a former Jedi Knight and alongside a rebellious princess, a smuggler, and his co-pilot, he embarks on a mission to destroy the Death Star, a massive space station capable of annihilating entire planets. As he learns about the mystical Force, he discovers his destiny and the true strength within himself. Release Date May 25, 1977 Director George Lucas Cast Mark Hamill , Harrison Ford , Carrie Fisher , Peter Cushing , Alec Guinness , Anthony Daniels Runtime 121 minutes Writers George Lucas Studio Lucasfilm Ltd Tagline A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away... Expand

Star Wars' Art Director Roger Christian Found Unlikely Inspiration for Lightsabers

Ever wonder where Star Wars’ lightsaber design comes from? It all began with George Lucas hiring British production designer and set decorator, Roger Christian, as art director for A New Hope. Christian had ironically expressed his dislike of the sci-fi genre up until starting the new project. Lucas gave the art director, who had previously worked on the thriller And Soon the Darkness, a budget of $200,000 for all props and sets needed for the western space flick.

Christian and Lucas brainstormed the concept for the galaxy to look as lived in as possible, requiring a keen eye for detail that Christian possessed since childhood. Christian started with creating the Millennium Falcon's cockpit by using unwanted scraps left behind from a pound. He also went on to mold the prototypes for robots C-3PO and R2-D2 with marine wood. Eventually, his skills shifted towards crafting the physical ingredients needed to make the then-called "laser sword" for the Jedi. While it is commonly known Lucas was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's samurai films and other pieces of science fiction, the design for the lightsaber was a collection of several ideas. As depicted in Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie, the earliest drafts McQuarrie drew showed the lightsabers to be much smaller than their final size. Even Darth Vader's lightsaber was different as it was drawn blue, resembling a flashlight.

"It represents a lot more than what it is….It's a light blade that is powered by the Force, so therefore the light as a saber is something everyone identified with and everyone wants," Christian told CBC News. When searching for suitable materials for the lightsaber that would debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Alec Guinness) hideout, Roger Christian was met with a stroke of luck when he stumbled into a London photographic shop. According to an interview in the book Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy, the art director asked the shop manager, David French, if the store had any old or damaged equipment he could buy for the movie project. The manager guided him to some untouched boxes that had equipment inside, and Christian found lenses, flashes, and rangefinders. It was the dustiest, bottom box where he found the golden treasure!

Star Wars' Most Memorable Symbol Was Made From Scraps

Christian had pulled out "several silver, tube-like objects" from those abandoned boxes. He recalls in the interview, "I pulled one out, amazed. They actually looked like Ralph McQuarrie's paintings of the lightsaber. Somehow I was at the moment of finding the Holy Grail." These leftover parts even included the red button that matched seamlessly with the original concept art for the lightsabers. Like fate, Roger Christian luckily discovered everything he needed in that one day, enough to head straight back to the studio, ready to build.

To breathe life into Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, Roger Christian could not rely on the CGI technology the film industry has today to achieve the magic. He took an old 1930s Graflex flash handle he found in the photoshop and wrapped black rubber t-strips around the bottom for the illusion of a hilt. To further enhance their appearance, the art director incorporated LED lights taken from a Texas Instruments calculator, giving the props a more technologically advanced feel. This inventive approach ensured the lightsabers looked ancient, futuristic, authentic, and functional. Superglue was applied, and a chrome strip was placed over Graflex's name on the handle. Lastly, Christian thought to include a "small D-ring so it could hang from a belt." As simple and creative as that, the iconic lightsaber was born!

Regarding its final look, an animation technique called rotoscoping (a post-production process in which animators trace tracing over live-action footage frame by frame) was utilized to make the lightsabers glow! Now all that was left to perfect the lightsaber was to add sound. Ben Burtt, the sound designer for Star Wars, created the iconic hum and clash of the lightsabers using a combination of the sound from an old film projector and the interference caused by a television set. This auditory element completed the lightsaber, making it not just a visual but also an aural icon. Blending old and new technology was crucial in establishing the unique aesthetic of Star Wars, earning Roger Christian the Academy Award for Best Art Direction for A New Hope in 1978.

The Star Wars franchise is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

