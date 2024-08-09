The lightsaber is a weapon wielded by Jedi and Sith alike in the Star Wars franchise and comes in many different variations. At a base level, it's a sword, albeit one that can cut through almost anything and is made up of some sort of plasma core. Many Star Wars movies and TV shows feature exhilarating fights with these iconic weapons, which have become a staple of the series.

But not all Jedi or Sith are alike in terms of skill. Many have focussed primarily on training with their weapons, while others prefer to lean more towards the Force, leaving their weapon as a secondary defense. As such, some Jedi or Sith will fare a lot better in a sword fight than some of their comrades would, which has been shown many a time throughout the series' 50-year run. These are the best lightsaber wielders in Star Wars, noted for their adaptability and sheer talent with their weapon(s) of choice.

10 Pong Krell

First appearance: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2020)

Image via Lucasfilm

Pong Krell (Dave Fennoy) is sort of a "one and done" character, appearing only in a few select episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But when he does appear, it's a spectacle like no other. Krell is a Besalisk, a species with four arms, which allows him to wield two collapsible double-bladed lightsabers at once. While initially a respected Jedi master and general, he defects to the Sith, although he doesn't get very far.

It can be hard to gauge his skill against other Jedi or Sith, as he doesn't actually get into any duels, but when it comes to the Republic's elite clonetroopers, he can carve through them like butter. The clones have to resort to a sort of guerilla warfare to get one over on him because he's just too good. There's no doubt that if he were present for Order 66, he would have survived with ease, because there's very little that clone troopers can do to stop him.

9 Luke Skywalker

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

Anakin Skywalker was widely considered to be one of the best swordsmen in the galaxy, and the fruit certainly didn't fall far from the tree. Luke (Mark Hamill) may have been the first new Jedi in decades, but he learned from two very skilled fighters: Yoda (Frank Oz) and Ben Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness), who taught him the ways of the Force and the lightsaber.

His form is fairly basic and not very elaborate, but that's okay because that's all he really needs. It was enough to best Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) at the end of Return of the Jedi, which is no easy feat, considering how Vader really messed him up during their prior duel. Luke's fighting style is all about simplicity, but he's also a resourceful guy who has no problem using the environment to his advantage. While he's not as flashy or skilled as some other Jedi or Sith, given how he could not be properly trained as a Jedi would, he's still a force to be reckoned with.

8 The Stranger

First appearance: 'The Acolyte' (2024-)

Image via Lucasfilm

Say what you will about the recent release of The Acolyte, but there is no denying the series delivered in the action department. The fight choreography is stellar, reminiscent of the prequels, with one major figure standing out: the Stranger (Manny Jacinto). He has multiple dirty tricks up his sleeve that haven't been seen in the franchise before, which are definitely assets. For one, his helmet and gauntlet are made of cortosis, a material that can temporarily deactivate any lightsaber it comes into contact with.

On top of that, his red-bladed lightsaber contains a hidden shoto saber at the bottom of the hilt, allowing him to whip it out in case of a tight situation; most of the time, he doesn't need it. When he first gets into a fight about midway through the series, he effortlessly carves his way through multiple Jedi without even having to use his second saber. The Stranger is a highly-trained and powerful Sith, especially in the art of combat, and he proves to be a major problem for the Jedi order, as even multiple warriors at once aren't enough to take him down.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

7 Ahsoka Tano

First appearance: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008)

Image via Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Tano is the padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker and spent an extended period learning from the best; obviously, she is going to be much more adept at saber combat than most Jedi. Ahsoka has used a variety of lightsabers throughout her time, ranging in color from green to blue to white, but the one thing that remains is her skill. Even as a padawan, it isn't easy to single-handedly fight General Grievous and survive.

As she ages, her proficiency with her weapon only grows, allowing her to easily dispatch Imperial inquisitors and even take on Vader himself in Star Wars: Rebels. She almost always wields two blades, one long and one short, allowing her to perform a variety of attacks for any situation. Her personality may have become less entertaining, but her unique fighting style has only improved with time.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

6 Darth Sidious

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) is one of the evillest and most manipulative villains in cinema and one of the most powerful Sith Lords in the franchise. In Revenge of the Sith, when the Jedi discover that he is a Sith Lord, four masters confront him in his office. Knowing the game is up, he draws a lightsaber and immediately cuts down three out of the four before they even know what's coming. Obviously, this takes a great amount of skill, as Jedi masters are among the best of the best.

On top of that, he is able to actually stand a chance against Yoda, and in The Clone Wars, fights both his former apprentice, Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), and Maul's apprentice, Savage Opress (Clancy Brown), taking them both down with ease. He doesn't get to show off his saber skills very often, but when he does, it is really something to behold. Despite his age, he is surprisingly agile and fluid in combat and likely would have personally killed a lot more Jedi had he been given the chance.

5 Mace Windu

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Image via Lucasfilm

Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) sports a unique purple lightsaber, and uses a unique fighting form to match. Most Jedi and Sith use one of many saber forms. Jedi are forbidden from using particular ones because they draw on the dark side of the force, so they are more commonly used by Sith. However, Mace successfully developed a distinctive lightsaber form called Vaapad, which uses the dark side of his enemies to fuel his strikes. It is aggressive and a superb weapon against the Sith.

As mentioned, when Emperor Palpatine, AKA Darth Sidious, is discovered in Revenge of the Sith, four Jedi masters fight him, three of whom are instantly killed. The fourth is Mace, the only one who actually stands a chance against Sidious. Not only does he stand a chance, but he actually wins the duel. Some may argue that Sidious let him win, but according to the official novelization of the movie, Mace legitimately did win the duel. While he wasn't able to kill Sidious, anyone who can beat the Sith Lord in a fight is clearly one of the most powerful fighters, especially since he is basically using the powers of the Sith against them.

4 Count Dooku

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Image via Lucasfilm

Count Dooku (Sir Christopher Lee), also known as Darth Tyranus, was personally trained by Yoda and trained Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). After becoming a Sith Lord, he was subsequently trained by Darth Sidious. In essence, he was trained by two of the deadliest saber masters in canon. He sports a lightsaber with a curved handle, allowing for a more controlled grip and more elegant strikes.

One of the most polite movie villains, Dooku is always respectable in his fights but also extremely powerful with his weapon of choice. He fights Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) at once, effortlessly winning. Normally, this would exhaust anyone, so when Yoda comes hobbling in looking for a fight, Dooku should be tired and off of his game. But nope, he fights Yoda just as well, though it is clear that Yoda is the superior fighter. Still, Dooku holds his own enough to escape and wins many duels against various Jedi throughout the Clone Wars.

3 Yoda

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back'

Image via Lucasfilm

Size matters not, and proves it, Yoda does. The little green master is among the most powerful Jedi fans have seen in canon thus far. While small and bearing a shorter lightsaber blade than normal, Yoda is unbelievably skilled with his weapon. His abilities are first shown in Attack of the Clones, where he leaps and flies around the room at breakneck speed. Thus far, he's only been pitted against some very powerful foes, which is just as well because anyone else clearly wouldn't stand a chance.

Yoda is clearly more attuned to the Force than he is to his weapon, but his skill with both still far outweighs most other Force users. Yoda is ancient and has had hundreds of years to practice and hone his crafts, so it's only natural that he would be one of the best when it comes to fighting Sith lords. The speed of his attack, combined with his agility, make him nearly impossible to keep up with, which would definitely spell disaster for any amateur dumb enough to willingly challenge him.

2 Obi-Wan Kenobi

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'

Image via Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan is one of the only Jedi who has stood a chance against General Grievous (Matthew Wood), a cyborg notorious for having killed several Jedi. In fact, Obi-Wan doesn't just stand a chance, he wins nearly every fight they have, though Grievous gets away most of the time. Obi-Wan's fighting style is all about endurance and lightning-fast strikes, which is evident from his climactic duel with his former padawan at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

There's a reason why he's been able to cheat death so many times. Aside from training with Anakin, one of the only lightsaber duels that he really loses is his final duel with Darth Vader in A New Hope, and that's because he literally lets Vader win. He completes most of these fights with his signature dry wit, dispatching his foes seemingly effortlessly. Although not the absolute best, Obi-Wan is definitely up there in terms of weapon proficiency.

1 Anakin Skywalker

First appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'

Image via Lucasfilm

As Darth Vader, Anakin's fighting skill decreased on account of being in a super heavy life-supporting suit, which left him in constant pain while also sporting four prosthetic limbs. However, when he was affiliated with the Jedi, Anakin was unquestionably their most skilled fighter. His abilities are meager in Attack of the Clones, but he is an absolutely unstoppable force in Revenge of the Sith. Anakin is shown on a security tape cutting down multiple Jedi at once, and throughout various series and films, he has won more fights and taken down more enemies with his signature flourishing style.

The only time people are able to win against him is if they have some sort of unexpected edge, like the high ground, but for the most part, Anakin always wins. He bests Count Dooku and even Cin Drallig (Nick Gillard), who was literally the Jedi order's battle master, though this scene was deleted from the final cut of the movie. He has actually fought Dooku multiple times; each time, Dooku either resorted to cutting Anakin's arm off, running away, or calling for help because he secretly knows he can't win. Anakin has even won some sparring matches with his former master, making him not only the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the franchise but the most skilled sword wielder in any movie, period.

NEXT: 10 Best Lightsaber Duels In The 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked