Ever since it first began way back in 1977, Star Wars has been one of the biggest and most beloved brands in cinema. George Lucas' awe-inspiring universe has continuously evolved across decades to include television series, animated features, video games, comic books, and, of course, 11 live-action feature films.

With the saga sprawling across six different decades of filmmaking, ranging from the classic original trilogy to spin-offs from the Skywalker saga, the Star Wars movies have always inspired passion among the fanbase. However, not every feature from the franchise has become a treasured gem, and there are some Star Wars films people can’t wait to watch again, and some that left audiences thinking once was more than enough.

11 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Image via Lucasfilm

The sequel trilogy came to a disappointing end as Star War: The Rise of Skywalker struggled to find its own way while resisting against ideas introduced in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While the film had some great elements – the visual effects were sublime and the performances from its leading duo were truly gripping – it was unfortunately marred by its many flaws.

RELATED: Every 'Star Wars' Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best

The return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) was a jarring misstep, Ben Solo’s (Adam Driver) redemption arc was unrewarding, and the “Rey Skywalker” moment frankly made no sense. The Rise of Skywalker is only more frustrating upon a rewatch as the potential for what the trilogy could have been is so apparent, yet clashes so violently with what Disney actually produced.

10 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the most anticipated films of all time, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace burst into cinemas in 1999 as the first Star Wars movie in 16 years. Given the fun simplicity of the original films, it was surprising to see George Lucas invest in Jedi politics for the prequels, with The Phantom Menace focused on a trade blockade on Naboo.

It made the film over bloated with exposition as it strained to set up the epic tragedy of fallen ideals that would define the trilogy. While its flaws were apparent, it should be noted that its highlights were truly spectacular, with Ewen McGregor and Liam Neeson both phenomenal as the Jedi masters while their final duel with Darth Maul (Ray Park) was an extraordinary spectacle.

9 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Image via LucasFilm

A fun and brisk entry to the cinematic saga, Solo: A Star Wars Story was admirable in its efforts to change the pace of the franchise. The origin film operated as a sci-fi heist thriller, following Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he forms a small crew to steal a valuable mineral from the mining planet Kessel.

At its best, it was a captivating adventure thriller, but it struggled to perform at its peak consistently and found itself getting bogged down in Easter egg reveals and low stakes. It endured a turbulent marketing campaign and became the first box office bomb in the saga, losing Disney a staggering $76 million.

8 'Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Image via Lucasfilm

The prequels had some obvious flaws, and 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones seems to cop the brunt of the mocking leveled at the trilogy due to some awkward dialogue and a janky romantic subplot. The shame is that the film had some of the franchise's most intriguing ideas, especially with Obi-Wan Kenobi's investigation of a plot to destroy the Republic.

RELATED: The Best 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

While the mystery intrigue was a welcome addition to the Star Wars experience, the film jumbled its tone and ideas too often and would have to be best described as enticing but clunky. Still, its immense action sequences alone make it an underappreciated movie, and its introduction of the clones gave the franchise one of its most recognizable factions.

7 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Image via Lucasfilm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story presents an interesting case study for Star Wars lovers as its polarizing reception stems from an entirely different approach to the universe rather than a slump in quality. A much grittier Star Wars story, it follows the rebel squad who venture behind enemy lines to get the Death Star plans for the Rebel Alliance.

Questions over whether the story needed to be told remain validated, but director Gareth Edwards’ presentation of a raw, amoral Star Wars universe had an appeal that was uniquely its own. An aesthetic delight to revisit as well, it is truly a shame that Disney hasn’t ventured down a similar path with any Star Wars property since.

6 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Image via Lucasfilm

By far the most divisive of the Star Wars movies, The Last Jedi was a brave follow-up to the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, exploring new ideas and refreshing themes in the franchise. Those who love it view it among the best Star Wars films while haters view it as a contemptible betrayal of the franchise. To be neutral, it’s only fair to say it has its strengths and weaknesses.

The obvious pitfalls include the First Order’s slow pursuit of the Resistance, the jarring re-invention of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and plot threads that led to nothing. However, it also features some of the most enticing character arcs in the franchise and boasts some of the most stunning cinematography in the saga as well.

5 'Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via Lucasfilm

The highlight of the prequels for many, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith has found higher praise retrospectively than it did on arrival. It wasn’t necessarily smoother than the other prequel films, but it did boast a dramatic tension as it wrapped up the prequel’s threads and segued nicely into the original trilogy.

Anakin’s (Hayden Christensen) turn to the Dark Side was handled with gravitas and poignance and the fall of the Jedi order was realized with harrowing tragedy. It also contains the most visually stunning lightsaber battle in the saga as well which is so phenomenal that it alone makes the film a worthwhile rewatch.

4 'Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi may be viewed as the weak link of the original trilogy, but that doesn’t prevent it from being one hell of an experience. After rescuing Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from Jabba’s palace, the heroes of the Rebel Alliance attempt to destroy the second Death Star while Luke tries to win Darth Vader back from the Dark Side.

RELATED: Unforgettable 'Star Wars' Quotes That Define the Saga

Its highlights come thick and fast, from the raid on Jabba’s palace to the speed bike chase on Endor, the climactic space battle, and even Luke’s duel with Vader which is arguably the most emotionally charged fight in the entire saga. It offers the original trilogy a rewarding end which, on rewatch, is easy to appreciate for all that it does well.

3 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Image via Lucasfilm

While the new age of live-action Star Wars may have soured later in the franchise, the scintillating thrill of The Force Awakens remains one of the most magical cinematic experiences this century. Seeing old heroes return to the fold while the new characters were perfectly introduced, the film struck a delightful balance between stirring nostalgia and revolutionary, new-age fun.

It toed that line in more than just characters too, with the film as a whole meshing the old-school fun of the franchise with all the technical advancements of the modern day to be an awesome viewing experience. While its sentimentality may have gone a touch too far with the Starkiller Base sequence, The Force Awakens remains as pure a Star Wars movie as has been made since the original movies.

2 'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

Not only an obvious highlight of the saga, but one of the greatest movies ever made in the eyes of many, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is the epitome of all that is great about Star Wars. From the opening battle on Hoth to Luke’s training with Yoda (Frank Oz), Han and Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ventures, and that iconic final duel between Luke and Vader, The Empire Strikes Back is non-stop Star Wars perfection.

It boldly aspires to be darker than the original Star Wars film and finds a more dramatic pull because of it and its focus on character relationships imbues the franchise with some of its greatest dynamics. Many would have The Empire Strikes Back as the most rewatchable film in the saga, and it is difficult to argue that they’d be wrong as it is a spellbinding masterpiece.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

As the mesmerizing sci-fi adventure which started it all, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope revolutionized the cinema-going experience and has lost none of its arresting majesty since. Following Luke as he embarks on an intergalactic voyage to fight against the evil Empire while learning of his Jedi powers, it remains the pinnacle of fantasy adventure cinema.

Also inspired by Western movies and Japan’s samurai cinema, it incorporates ideas and aesthetics from a vast range of genres. Weaving them all into something unique, A New Hope thrives as one of cinema’s most influential blockbusters and the most earnest depiction of Star Wars’ defining, wondrous magnificence which makes it an endlessly rewatchable adventure.

NEXT: The Best Performances in the 'Star Wars' Saga, Ranked