To say that the last few years have been rough for Star Wars fans would be a significant understatement. While the franchise has certainly reached some dramatic highs with Andor and The Bad Batch, the intense serialization that has infected projects like The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian Season 3, has made it more challenging for casual fans to get invested in the future of the series. One of the recurring criticisms that the franchise has received is the use of computer-generated imagery to bring back the likenesses of Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in order to play younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. As essential as these characters may be to the future of the franchise, Star Wars can’t keep relying on CGI recreations of actors who can no longer play their roles.

Star Wars Needs To Commit To Recasting

Lucasfilm has become reliant on the use of CGI to bring back characters ever since Peter Cushing’s likeness was controversially used for key scenes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While the parameters of the story being told about the creation of the Death Star meant that Tarkin had to appear, it is distracting and unnerving to see CGI recreations. This is even more of a glaring issue for characters like Luke and Leia, as Hamill and Fisher are so synonymous with the franchise that it is easy to point out the difference between an authentic performance and one created through the use of augmented technology.

It remains unclear why Lucasfilm is so hesitant about recasting iconic characters, as the franchise has shown on multiple occasions that several actors can play the role and find success. While the thought of anyone stepping into the shoes of the great Sir Alec Guinness seemed implausible after he earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope, Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of the character in the prequel trilogy earned just as much affection. McGregor’s popularity as the character has even sparked discussions about a potential second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, so it's easy to imagine that a new actor cast as Luke or Leia could earn the same amount of affection.

Luke and Leia Are Essential to the Future of Star Wars

The core issue Lucasfilm faces is that Luke and Leia are essential to the future of Star Wars. The upcoming second season of Ahsoka and the feature film The Mandalorian & Grogu take place in the “New Republic” era, in which the heroes of the original trilogy are attempting to form a new democratic government that can replace the Galactic Empire. It no longer makes sense that characters like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) wouldn’t interact with Luke or Leia, especially as they would realistically be involved in any serious threats that the New Republic faces. Luke and Leia are both deeply connected to the establishment of a New Jedi Order, in which both Din and Ahsoka have obvious direct ties.

There is a lot of potential for more stories involving Luke and Leia, as there is still a massive segment of the timeline between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens that has yet to be explored. It would be interesting to see how Luke turned from a graceful hero into a cynical recluse who chose to abandon the Jedi Order, and how his failure to start his own Jedi Academy left him with severe psychological wounds. Similarly, it would be interesting to see how Leia used her expertise as a leader of the Rebel Alliance as she put together a new governmental system that aimed to be more representative of the galaxy’s inhabitants. Luke and Leia are great characters, and just because Fisher has sadly passed on and Hamill is no longer the right age doesn’t mean that they don’t have a future in the Star Wars saga.

