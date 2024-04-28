The Big Picture The Darth Vader comic reveals Luke Skywalker considered joining the Dark Side.

Luke Skywalker's struggles with the Dark Side is explored in the Star Wars comics and movies.

The Dark Empire comics investigated the potential of Luke going to the Dark Side and influenced the storyline of The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is packed full of iconic moments, from the first appearance of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) to the iconic exchange between Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). But Empire's biggest moment is during the climatic duel between Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Vader reveals that he is Luke's father, and tries to coax the young Jedi Knight into joining him to overthrow Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) so they can rule the galaxy together. Luke refuses and jumps down the reactor shaft, being saved by the Millienium Falcon. But a recent Star Wars comic has revealed to Vader (and Star Wars fans) that Luke's initial answer wasn't all that simple.

The 'Star Wars: Darth Vader' Comics Reveal That Luke Skywalker Considered Joining The Dark Side

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, that eventually led to Marvel publishing a line of Star Wars comics that would add to the canon of previous films. Not only was this a bit of creative synergy, as Disney also owns Marvel Entertainment, but it was a bit of a homecoming as the original Star Wars comics were published by Marvel. Darth Vader recieved a trio of series under this new arrangement: Star Wars: Darth Vader by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca in 2015, followed by Star Wars: Darth Vader — Dark Lord of the Sith by Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli in 2017, and finally the most recent Star Wars: Darth Vader comic written by Greg Pak which launched in 2020.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #45 by Pak, Adam Gorham, and Paul Fry chronicles the latest journey of the Schism Imperial, a group of Imperial officers who plan to overthrow Palpatine. Vader, having joined their ranks, travels to the icy planet Tython to access the Martyrium of Frozen Tears — an ancient Jedi temple constructed of Kyber crystals, which Jedi and Sith use to power their lightsabers. The Martyrium houses a confessional where Jedi would unburden themselves of their darkest thoughts, and it was briefly a base for the Rebel Alliance. While traveling through the Martyrium, Vader learns that Luke had been there and he confessed that he wondered what would happen if he had joined his father's side. Taken aback, Vader orders the Schism to destroy the Martyrium while he heads off for parts unknown.

'Star Wars: Darth Vader' Is Not the First Story To Show Luke's Struggles With The Dark Side

Star Wars: Darth Vader #45 may send a shock down the spines of longtime Star Wars fans, but it isn't the first time Luke Skywalker has struggled with darker impulses. Empire was the first to suggest that he could potentially fall down Vader's path, as during his training with Yoda (Frank Oz) Luke is sent into a mysterious cave and comes face to face with Vader. He chops off the Dark Lord of the Sith's head and then Vader's helmet explodes, revealing Luke's face! Star Wars: Return of the Jedi also features a dark moment for Luke, as he viciously attacks Vader for implying that he'll try to turn Leia to the Dark Side. Despite Palpatine's goading, Luke can resist the pull of the darkness, declaring "I am a Jedi, like my father before me."

Luke's greatest struggle with the Dark Side came after glimpsing the darkness in his nephew Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Luke briefly considered ending Ben's life but decided against it. Unfortunately, Ben woke up and saw his uncle standing over him with a lightsaber, and reacted viciously burying Luke under a mountain of rubble. Ben eventually became Kylo Ren, while an ashamed Luke cut himself off from the Force and went into exile. It wasn't until he met Rey (Daisy Ridley) that Luke could forgive himself and confronted Kylo. Luke's struggles with the Dark Side make him more of a complex character.

One Star Wars Comic Explored What Happened If Luke Fell Into Darkness

Ironically, another comic series took the question of "What if Luke did turn to the Dark Side?" and ran with it. That series was the Star Wars: Dark Empire trilogy of comics by Tom Veitch and Cam Kennedy, published under Dark Horse Comics when it still held the rights to the Star Wars license. Dark Empire takes place six years after Return of the Jedi, where the New Republic is locked in battle with remnants of the Empire. A mission leads Luke to the planet Byss, which is a conduit for the Dark Side of the Force. There he encounters a resurrected Palpatine, who had transferred his mind into clone bodies throughout the years. Luke becomes Palpatine's apprentice, hoping to finally take him down from the inside. What followed was a struggle of wills, especially when Palpatine set his sights on Leia's child.

Elements of Dark Empire wound up influencing the Star Wars sequel trilogy, particularly Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In Rise of Skywalker, Palpatine survived the destruction of the Death Star II and attempted to clone himself — while attempting to convince his granddaughter, Rey, to take his place. Dark Empire and Star Wars: Darth Vader are proof that comics are a great way to expand Star Wars and bring more depth to iconic characters.

