In 1977, George Lucas' Star Wars, later subtitled A New Hope, was released to theaters worldwide, where it quickly became the highest grossing film of its time. Its record-breaking success led to the creation of an entire franchise that is still going strong to this day.

But at the heart of Star Wars' initial success was its protagonist, Luke Skywalker, played by the largely unknown Mark Hamill. The original trilogy of films followed Luke as he went from being a farm boy yearning for adventure to a powerful Jedi Knight and respected member of the Rebel Alliance. Further releases have developed his story in interesting ways, but over the years Luke has remained a fan favorite character, appearing in a number of the series' best and most memorable scenes. These are the 10 most rewatchable Luke Skywalker scenes, ranked based on how enjoyable they are as a whole.

10 Luke and Leia Escape the Death Star

'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

A New Hope features a number of extremely memorable set pieces, the trash compactor scene being a perfect example, but few are as rewatchable as Luke and Leia's (Carrie Fisher) thrilling escape from the Death Star. As they make their way towards the Millennium Falcon, the Skywalker siblings find themselves pursued by a squad of stormtroopers, hiding behind a door in the hopes of escaping. Unfortunately for them, this door is located on the edge of a seemingly bottomless pit, with no operable bridge.

This leads to one of Luke's most memorable moments from the original film. As another group of Stormtroopers spots them and begins to shoot, Luke improvises, using a grappling hook to swing him and Leia to safety. It's an extremely thrilling sequence that serves as a perfect example of why the film became such a massive hit in 1977, but it also effectively sets the stage for the feats a more confident Luke would pull off later in the franchise, solidifying it as one of the character's most rewatchable scenes.

9 Luke Fights Rey

'Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi' (2017)

Image via Lucasfilm

Following the release of 1983's Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans would have to wait 32 years for Mark Hamill to reprise the role of Luke Skywalker, with the character making his big screen return in 2015's The Force Awakens. Unfortunately for hyped fans, Luke only appeared briefly at the end of the film, never uttering a line of dialogue and leaving viewers in suspense until the release of The Last Jedi two years later. Some fans were disappointed with how Luke was presented in the film, but it still contains some of the character's best moments.

One such moment comes as Rey (Daisy Ridley) confronts Luke regarding his role in the fall of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Luke's nephew and former student. After being hit in the back of the head by a staff, Luke goes on the defensive, engaging in his first on-screen battle since 1983, in a short-lived fight that is exciting nonetheless simply because it shows Luke back in action. The thrill of seeing Luke fight again, however brief, makes it an extremely rewatchable scene.

8 The Binary Sunset

'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Lucasfilm

It's a short scene that lacks any action, but the binary sunset remains one of the single most iconic scenes in the entire Star Wars franchise. Shortly after audiences are introduced to Luke, the ambitious farm boy leaves his house to look into the horizon, watching silently as Tatooine's twin suns set.

The initial shot, where Luke leaves his home as the suns hang above him, is beautiful, while also simply but effectively fleshing out the world that Luke inhabits. The scene also manages to tell the audience a lot about what kind of character Luke is without directly stating it, instead characterizing him by tying him to the hopeful and optimistic visual of looking at the horizon. The beauty of the cinematography, combined with just how famous the moment is, easily makes it one of the most rewatchable Luke Skywalker scenes, even if it isn't as action-packed as others.

7 The Battle of Hoth

'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

The Empire Strikes Back, perhaps the best entry in the long-running franchise, features one of its most famous battle scenes, the Battle of Hoth, during which the Rebel Alliance must defend their secret base against the encroaching Empire. The battle introduced some of the series' most recognizable imagery, most notably the AT-AT Walkers, while also serving as a nearly perfect action sequence to launch audiences back into the world of Star Wars.

The Battle of Hoth contains a number of fan favorite moments, like when Luke instructs his fellow rebels to trip a Walker using the tow cable on their snowspeeder, or later when Luke topples another Walker using his lightsaber. In addition to featuring excellent action, the battle also functions as a brilliant showcase of the special effects work on display, easily cementing it as one of Luke's most rewatchable scenes.

6 The Death Star Trench Run

'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)