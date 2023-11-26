The Big Picture Vanessa Marshall, the voice actress for Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels, expressed her interest in playing Mara Jade in a live-action Star Wars project.

Mara Jade is a character from the Star Wars novels and was an assassin working for Emperor Palpatine.

While there are no current plans to introduce Mara Jade, there is a possibility for Marshall to return to the Star Wars franchise in a different role.

Mara Jade has never been seen in a live-action Star Wars project, but an actress previously involved in the franchise would love to bring the character to life. Vanessa Marshall, who voiced Hera Syndulla in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, expressed interest in portraying the character during a conversation moderated by Collider's Arezou Amin during this year's edition of the Fan Expo in San Francisco. The actress revealed her interest when asked if she would like to be a part of thelive-action projects produced by Rebels creator Dave Filoni, with Marshall mentioning the unexpected character:

I would love to play Mara Jade. Can you call Dave Filoni and just let him know that I'd love to play Mara Jade? I think we would all just like to be in live-action in some way. We haven't had the opportunity to do it yet. But my background is in live-action.

Mara Jade was introduced in the Star Wars novels that were published after the release of Return of the Jedi, in a book titled "Heir to the Empire". Originally conceived as an assassin working for Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), Jade was sent out to eliminate Jedi who had survived Order 66. Her path would eventually lead her to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and after facing each other in a variety of fights, the characters realized they were falling in love. They would eventually get married and lead a happy life until Jade was killed in a different book.

If that sounds like nothing that has been seen in Star Wars before, it's because the books have never been considered canon to the movies, although some concepts from the novels have been borrowed in the making of video games and television series related to the franchise. There's currently no plan to introduce Mara Jade to the world that has been expanding since the premiere of The Mandalorian, and she was only brought to the conversation by Marshall herself. Hera, who Marshall voiced in Rebels, is portrayed in live-action by Mary-Elizabeth Winstead.

Could Vanessa Marshall Take on a Different Role in 'Star Wars?'

Since Rosario Dawson was cast as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, it seemed clear that Dave Filoni wanted to choose different performers for the live-action versions of his characters. But that doesn't mean Marshall can't come back to the franchise at some point in the future. Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in Rebels, returned to reprise the role in live-action during the events of Ahsoka, meaning there's a desire to bring voice actors to the Star Wars live action universe. This leaves the door open for Marshall, with many possibilities for characters she could play. Time will tell if the actress returns to the galaxy far, far away.

