The Big Picture Get ready for May the 4th with new Star Wars products, including Vader toys and watch timepieces.

Disney and Lucasfilm also unveiled non-dark side products like blue milk jugs and Phantom Menace memorabilia.

Fans can look forward to the Skywalker Saga films returning to theaters and exclusive merchandise at Disney Parks.

The biggest day of the year is nearly here for Star Wars fans, as the galaxy prepares for the arrival of May 4, better known as Star Wars Day. With the day just over a month away, Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled a series of new product launches tied in with the day, which they are calling their "March to May the 4th." Many of these products are related to the villains of the Star Wars world, as Lucasfilm is currently in a month-long celebration of the bad guys of the galaxy far, far away.

The new products were launched in New York City during a ceremony at the Empire State Building led by Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christensen. This was followed by a Star Wars-themed light show which was displayed on the skyscraper. "We're excited to unveil a broad range of new products for fans of all ages with our extensive roster of licensees and retailers as we all march to May the 4th," said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Lucasfilm, Disney Experiences.

A pair of these flagship products, unsurprisingly, had to do with Vader. The first is the Force n' Telling Vader from Hasbro, a poseable toy that features 40 different responses from the Dark Lord of the Sith. The other Vader highlight was the Imaginext Vader Bot from Fisher-Price, a two-foot-tall robot with lights, sounds and an extendable lightsaber. Sticking with the dark side, also unveiled were a trio of Citizen Watch timepieces depicting an Imperial stormtrooper, Vader, and the second Death Star, as well as a slew of Black Series figures (including a holographic Vader with a light-up holopuck).

Not All the Products Were Dark Side-Related

Disney and Lucasfilm also unveiled some other products that were less Sith-like. This includes a grocery jug of blue milk from TruMoo in a nod to the iconic substance drank by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. However, while the blue milk drank on set was infamous for its bad taste (as stated by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill) TruMoo's version is simply vanilla milk with blue food coloring.

In addition to this, a series of products were also created for the Disney Store in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Epsiode I: The Phantom Menace. This includes a collection of Darth Maul and Anakin Skywalker-related memorabilia, including a Darth Maul limited edition legacy lightsaber set. Also created for the Disney Store were a series of artistic offerings from Will Gay. And starting in April, guests at Disneyland will also be able to purchase park-exclusive merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as well as Disney's Hollywood Studios.

And for those who can't get enough Star Wars, all nine films of the Skywalker Saga will be returning to theaters ahead of Star Wars Day. Pre-order information for the new products can be found here.