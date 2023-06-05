It was over 45 years ago when Mark Hamill first stepped into his iconic role as Luke Skywalker with the release of the original Star Wars film, ensuring his legacy as one of the most iconic characters in all cinema. Despite his eventual return to the role in the franchise’s sequel trilogy following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, Hamill has recently revealed that he is officially done playing the character in any upcoming projects.

“Well, you never say never, but I just don’t see any reason to,” Hamill recently said about reprising his role as Luke Skywalker to CBS News. “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.” Alongside previously reprising the role in Disney’s sequel trilogy, which ultimately ended the Skywalker Saga, opening the door for new stories to tell in the future, Hamill also made an additional return as a digitally de-aged rendition of the character in both Season 2 of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. However, it appears that will be the last time he will be playing Luke in any form of Star Wars media.

“People say, ‘Oh, now you’re going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-‘Return of the Jedi.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so,'” Hamill said in an additional interview with Esquire Magazine. “First of all, they don’t need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor.” Hamill’s retirement from the character should come as no surprise to some, especially following Luke’s controversial death in The Last Jedi. Despite that, Hamill didn't state he was done with the Star Wars universe as a whole, as he is also known for providing the voice to other characters in past installments.

Luke Skywalker May Be Done, But the ‘Star Wars’ Universe is Only Beginning

It may be unfortunate that Hamill will be moving on from the role that ultimately launched his career. But the Star Wars universe will still continue to expand into new territories with several projects already on the way. Later this summer, fan-favorite character Ahsoka will be finally receiving her own television spin-off, with additional Disney+ shows, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte, set to be released as well. Star Wars may be taking a hiatus from the big screen, but the franchise will soon be making its triumphant return to theaters as, according to announcements during this year’s Star Wars Celebration, three additional films set across different eras are in development. No official word yet on when to expect the movies, especially as the Writer’s Strike continues alongside Lucasfilm’s notorious history of delaying and canceling big releases. However, with so much in store, there’s no greater time to be a fan of the beloved galaxy far, far away.

While Hamill may be done with the role, you can revisit his classic moments from the character as all Star Wars films are available to stream on Disney+.