The Loungefly Pet Collection takes your pup to a galaxy far, far away as the upcoming line teams up with Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. First showcased on the Star Wars official website as part of their Gift the Galaxy series, the Ewok Pet Accessories were one of the standouts of the collection. First in the collection is the Ewok Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness ranging from $45-55, which is made with adjustable straps and metal hardware for an easy fit. Matching the design of the backpack is the Ewok Cosplay Treat Bag for $20.

The Ewok Dog Leash and Dog Collar complete the collection. Both sport the pattern of an Ewok’s face and the words “Yub Nub,” a phrase widely acknowledged for Ewok celebrations. Both are $20 each.

Star Wars merchandise in this collection goes beyond the Ewok likeness; if your pup wants to support the dark side, four accessories showcase Darth Vader and the Death Star. The Darth Vader Dog Leash and Dog Collar share the same pattern as the Sith Lord’s helmet and the Imperial symbol, both of which are going for $20 each. Like the Ewok collection, the Darth Vader Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness is crafted from the same materials for $45-55. Finally, the Death Star Treat Bag is made with durable materials for you and your dog to go out and fight some Rebel Scum.

The Full Pet Collection Features Iconic Movie Franchises

Star Wars isn’t the only fandom represented in this collection. Loungefly's new pet line features a four Loki-inspired pieces with stunning gold and green to match the God of Mischief’s familiar costume. As for the Disney lovers out there, there are two different franchises from the House of Mouse represented in the collection. The first is a cheerful Winnie the Pooh with his favorite honey pot on a charming red and yellow color scheme, while the other is everyone’s favorite alien Stitch and his homemade plush friend Scrump from Lilo and Stitch on a Dog Collar and Dog Leash. To round out the collection are a Spider-Man-themed harness, treat bag, leash, and collar.

The full Loungefly Pet Collection is coming soon. Check out a peek at the collection below.