It's not fun to read the news these days, no matter the subject. While there are more pressing issues in the world than the state of the entertainment industry, most news stories don't inspire the confidence of the moviegoing public. Whether it's studios chasing after IPs rather than original voices or forming creative partnerships with Artificial Intelligence firms, cinema often feels like it's dying before our eyes. Even when a film is finished, there's a chance that it will be shelved as a tax write-off. However, with the announcement of studios relying on fanbase-oriented focus groups to control the vision of franchises, we may have stooped to a new low. Not only does this new direction placate the most toxic fan tendencies, it completely loses the point of art at the most macro level.

The Reliance on IPs and Brands Drastically Altered Hollywood's Business Model

It's no secret that the industry has been spiraling down a dark path for the last decade. Until the dawn of the 21st century, the highest-grossing films in a given year were not stories based on comic books or toys, but were star-driven vehicles in a variety of genres and scales. With breakout successes like Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, studios struck gold, discovering a passionate audience disregarded by mainstream pop culture. With the emergence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the industry changed forever.

At a blockbuster level, filmmaking was no longer about individual voices and contained stories, but rather, interconnected universes. The advent of digital media encouraged consumers to cling to nostalgia and childhood relics, which the industry capitalized on. On top of it all, studios got greedy, shifting their attention to making one $200 million four-quadrant movie rather than five $40 million movies for five different audiences. Cinema became less of an art form and more of a brand extension for the properties of Marvel, classic Disney cartoons, and Star Wars.

Studios are Enabling Toxic Fandom By Appeasing Their Interests

These aforementioned points are not revelations for anyone paying attention to industry trends. Studios were being somewhat discreet about catering to fan bases for profits, but now, they are just doing the quiet part out loud, as Variety reported that Hollywood studios will be adopting superfan focus groups to manage franchises. This announcement, while staying true to the overarching company line in Hollywood, reeks of desperation. As long as every Marvel and Star Wars movie is raking in a billion dollars, Disney or any studio will stick to the status quo of adhering to brand recognition. In the last two years, when "superhero fatigue" has resulted in a handful of blockbusters underperforming, studios have started to panic, trying to reconfigure their business models.

It's a common principle in classrooms or workplaces to not allow the loudest voices in the room to dictate decisions. In the digital age, social media give a voice to everyone, which explains the prevalence of toxic fandoms. Even though franchise cinema is almost entirely predicated on fan service, there are still whining malcontents online who are unhappy with the direction of their precious brands. As is often the case, as evident by the reception of The Rings of Power and The Marvels, as well as the canceled Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, the dissatisfaction stems from hateful bigotry, which often directly targets the people of color in the cast and characters in same-sex relationships.

Not only are studios privy to toxic dialogue online, but it appears that they are hoping to appease disgruntled fans rather than condemning or ignoring them. Sources from Variety reported that studio executives are hesitant to comment on their story about toxic fandom due to the threat of backlash from fans. One representative referred to it as a "lose-lose" situation. The focus group initiative "will assemble a specialized cluster of superfans to assess possible marketing materials for a major franchise project," as published in Variety. This unknown consulting group exists as an ombudsperson of sorts for fans, imploring creative teams to make decisions that will not cause fans to "retaliate." According to Variety's sources, these groups have already influenced decisions on films early in development to appease fandoms. Most of the time, however, the group's job is damage control, such as orchestrating a PR campaign to combat an onslaught of racist vitriol, as seen with the crisis management behind bigoted social media posts towards the cast of The Rings of Power.

On a human level, it's a shame that these focus groups dignify hateful dialogue. Because studios are so reliant on franchise entities and brands for revenue, they are left handcuffed and with no choice but to placate toxic fandoms, or else they'll lose audiences. Beyond the immorality of it all, the strategy is misguided, as toxic fans make up only a fraction of fandoms. As undesirable as fan culture has become in the modern age, most are well-meaning people with a sentimental attachment to these movies and shows.

Super-Fan Focus Groups Discourage Creative Originality

In retrospect, the divisive response to Star Wars: The Last Jedi seems more and more like a crucial turning point in Hollywood. The polarization between critics and cinephiles who admired Rian Johnson for pushing the franchise into a new realm with a nuanced reconsideration of the series text and die-hard fans who lamented the director's alleged sacrilegious treatment of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) signaled a stark divide in movie culture. There was a cohort that refused to engage with The Last Jedi as a film because it questioned the nature of their cherished iconography. Based on the overflowing outrage, some fans took Johnson's revisionist storytelling as a personal affront. With the roll-out of the focus groups, Johnson's film will likely be the last time anyone was allowed to craft something wholly original in the franchise blockbuster model.

Studios are acquiescing to the demands of fanbases that just want their dopamine-like hits by seeing sights and sounds from their childhood is a grave concern for the state of movies as an art form. There's nothing inherently wrong with being a fan of brands or the existence of franchise properties, but when they dominate the film culture and purposefully show little signs of artistic ingenuity to cater to familiarity, we've egregiously missed the point of art. One could argue that modern audiences have become overwhelmingly incurious moviegoers, and when you begin depriving singular voices of creative autonomy, audiences are encouraged to consume recycled material interminably.

As a defense, studios will argue that, with the success of legacy sequels and IP cameo-laden blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine, they are simply supplying the demand. However, when you only provide audiences with one flavor, focus group-studied, fan-friendly entertainment, audiences will merely accept that one particular flavor. It's vital to challenge audiences and implore them to be flexible with their taste. Respect the audience's intelligence, or else we'll be stuck in a constant cycle of remakes and reboots — if we weren't there already.

