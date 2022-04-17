What do you see when you look at the blue freakazoid known as Maxwell Rebo?

When people look back at the diverse cast of weirdos from the Star Wars franchise, few have lived in the crevices of people’s minds as long as the tiny Ortolan musician. Ever since the blue dude and his band graced the screen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, fans were immediately perplexed by his presence, with questions such as “What instrument is he playing?” and “Is that just a tiny elephant?” But these questions go beyond what makes a character like Max so special. Despite his literal alien appearance, Max Rebo holds a lot of qualities that has continued to touch the hearts of millions. It isn’t because he looks funny or has holes for fingers, but because he represents the underdog: a talented musician who works hard to put his name out there despite all the challenges that come his way. He’s an inspiration to artists everywhere, and a subtle standout for what the galaxy far, far away loves to champion.

You may be reading this wondering if this is a serious argument, and reader, this is as serious as it can get. It’s easy to make these kinds of comparisons with the Reys (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalkers (Mark Hamill) of the franchise, but there’s always been this understated level of sympathy that came with the creatures in the background. Every alien existed in a way where you could see a story behind them long before now where it seems like everything’s getting a Disney show. They carried a weight through their actions, and Max Rebo is no exception.

Born with the name Siiruulian Phantelle (a play on the words "cerulean elephant"), the “jizz-wailing” musician (which is a real term in Star Wars that refers to fast/upbeat music and no, I am not even kidding) grew up in the slums of Tatooine with his brother Azool and a dream for something more. He ends up performing with bandmates Droopy McCool and Sy Snootles (both of which are very awesome names) as regulars in the scummiest of places: Jabba’s Palace. One cannot even begin to imagine the amount of Twi'lek harassment and occasional Rancor-feeding those poor souls had to witness. They could perform somewhere else, sure, but given the Hutt’s infamous status, being able to perform there is, unfortunately, the best thing in a bad situation. Starting out as a performer is never easy; you have to work your way up to get noticed despite all the awful crap you have to encounter. For Max and his bandmates, playing at Jabba’s is all they can do at that moment to get their foot in the door and make the connections for a better gig and ultimately, a better life (also, what other seedy spot is going to have Jedi strolling by and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) on a display case? Lots of big people seem to come by there.

Obviously that all goes out the window once Luke and his pals show up to take Han back, leaving the fate of Max’s career to chance. That uncertainty was finally confronted when fans spotted him playing in the newer clubs in The Book of Boba Fett, a move that was met with overwhelming admiration. The dude survived a flying ship going up in flames all for the love of music! While he may have walked into the middle of another crime war with the Pykes, he got back to doing what he was born for. He might have worse luck compared to other musicians across the galaxy, given that every big spot he plays ends up exploding, but that’s not going to stop him from getting that bag and making the world go “man, that Rebo’s sure got swing.”

Finding your voice in the world is a process. It could take a lifetime to find the thing you’re good at and make it to whatever it is we consider to be “the big time.” The most beautiful element in storytelling is the ability to find commonality with just about any unique character, no matter how small. Max Rebo, with the very little you get from him, is a character that tells a lot without saying anything at all. He’s more than a blue little elephant chimera. He’s a hustler, an artist, and a dreamer.

Check out this clip from one of the Robot Chicken specials, where Max walks across the desert to make it in time for another gig amidst the wreckage of Jabba’s sail barge, only to get there and find that his spot got taken by the Cantina Band (apparently the second known band in Mos Eisley). It’s silly, but it’s also a perfect (and funny) encapsulation for why Max rules and resonates with Star Wars fans. Come hell or high water, that freaky little thing is gonna find a spot where he can play what he loves and entertain, and chase something that may never come. He didn’t get to play that day, but it’s better than doing nothing at all.

Maxwell Rebo is the whole damn show, and he’ll never stop proving that.

