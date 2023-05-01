To celebrate one of the most joyous occasions of the year—yes, we’re talking about May the Fourth—we’re excited to unveil the sizable prize bundle we’re giving away this year. This is your chance to join the Dark Side, courtesy of Amazon. Like most of our other giveaways, this one is only open to readers in the United States. If that applies to you, keep reading to see the bundle you could win, which is valued at over $700!

As one may expect from a Dark Side-themed giveaway, this bundle of goodies features a lot of Darth Vader and Darth Maul merchandise, including Vader’s lightsaber, new Darth Vader luggage and a Darth Maul backpack you can use if you’re headed to Star Wars Celebration in 2025, and a “Duel of the Fates” inspired Funko Pop! While he may not be a Darksider, few Star Wars fans would be able to argue that Cad Bane isn’t one of the most villainous bounty hunters in the galaxy—especially after his appearance in The Bad Batch. In addition to the villains repping the power of the Dark Side, this bundle also features a 1,000+ piece LEGO set that includes minifigs of Cad Bane, Omega, Fennec Shand, and Hunter, which will allow you to recreate iconic moments from The Bad Batch while you wait for the final season to arrive.

The Future of Star Wars is Bright

On the heels of Star Wars Celebration, the future of the franchise is brighter than ever. While the event featured a lot of announcements that fans were anticipating—like the first trailer for Ahsoka and an early look at Andor, Skeleton Crew, and Acolyte—there were also plenty of major surprises too, including the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey in an upcoming feature film, confirmation of Dave Filoni's MandoVerse film, and the news that James Mangold has been tapped to bring a Star Wars film to the silver screen.

Here’s Everything You Could Win

Jedi, look away! This is not the giveaway you’re looking for. Or is it? In addition to all the other elements mentioned above, you can also get your hands on a very fun strategy board game. Though, it probably won’t make you as great at strategy as Thrawn. Get a look at everything you could win below, from Loungefly to LEGO, and everything in between!

The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Star Wars The Justifier LEGO Set

Star Wars Darth Vader Luggage

Star Wars Villainous: Power of The Dark Side - Strategy Board Game

Loungefly Star Wars: Darth Maul Villains Backpack

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates - Darth Maul

If you would like to enter for a chance to win this May the Fourth giveaway, all you have to do is head over here and fill out the form. This contest is only open to residents in the United States. The contest will be open until May 14th at 12 PM ET. After that, we will contact the winner.

While you wait to find out if you’re the very lucky winner, you can shop more Star Wars items on Amazon.