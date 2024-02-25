The Big Picture Michael Jackson wanted to play Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars, but his fame made it hard for people to take him seriously as an actor.

Jackson's acting career was limited, with roles in Captain EO , The Wiz , Moonwalker , and music videos.

George Lucas chose Ahmed Best instead of Jackson for the role of Jar Jar Binks, fearing Jackson's bigger presence would overshadow the film.

It is a bizarre fact… but yes, Michael Jackson did want to play the character of Jar Jar Binks. Jackson was a big Star Wars fan.He had life-size statues of Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and C-3PO at his Neverland Ranch. Jackson also collaborated with Star Wars creator George Lucas in 1986 on a short film called Captain EO. And, in 1997, Lucas attended Jackson’s History World Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, where Jackson’s dreams of playing Jar Jar Binks were crushed. However, before we unpack this curious story, let’s find out a little more about Captain EO and the acting career of Michael Jackson.

Captain EO Was Shown at Disney Theme Parks From 1986 to 1996

Francis Ford Coppola directed Captain EO, George Lucas produced it, and Michael Jackson played the role of Captain EO — a heroic pilot from outer space accompanied by a ragtag crew of alien creatures. The innovative George Lucas touch is evident in Captain EO through the use of miniatures, special effects, and 3D technology. A thread of Star Wars morality is also conveyed in Captain EO as Jackson’s character helps the villain named The Supreme Leader (Anjelica Huston) realize her inner beauty and compassion. The heavily padded, white jumpsuit that Jackson wore in the film is also suggestive of the outfits worn in the Star Wars universe, but the studded belt and the spot of color made Jackson look more like a rockstar than a pilot. Which, ultimately, is what Jackson was — a rockstar with superhuman vocals and dazzling dance moves. He incorporates these two talents into Captain EO by performing two songs: "Another Part of Me," and "We Are Here To Change The World."

Michael Jackson’s Fame Made It Hard for People To Take Him Seriously as an Actor

Image via Buena Vista Distribution Company

Jackson plays the character of Captain EO, but when you watch the short film it is very hard to get past the fact that Captain EO is Michael Jackson. That soft-spoken shyness and humility that you'd often see in Jackson's interviews was brought to the character of Captain EO. Jackson was one of the most famous people in the world, and he arguably became even more famous after his death. People are fascinated, curious, awestruck, but also suspicious of the enigma that was Michael Jackson. Jackson’s talent was and still is unparalleled, but he was famous during a time when the media knew no boundaries, and as people were eager to know more about him, dark secrets about him were revealed.

Michael Jackson Expanded His Acting Experience in Films & With Music Videos

By 1997, Jackson’s skin disease known as Vitiligo had drastically changed his appearance, and his plastic surgery was becoming extreme. The media was all over him and the rumors surrounding his personal life were becoming more and more unhinged. However, that didn’t deter Jackson from wanting to pursue a role in the most anticipated film of the 20th century. But apart from Captain EO,Jackson's acting career was minimal. In 1978, he starred in The Wiz alongside Diana Ross. Jackson played the scarecrow, but the film was more of a fun Broadway expedition rather than a serious and dramatic film. The King of Pop also expanded his acting skills in Moonwalker, but there was nothing profound about the film.

Throughout his career, Michael Jackson also used some of his music videos to show off his acting. "Thriller" has a 14-minute music video that sees Jackson transform into a werewolf. At the beginning of the music video for "Bad," Jackson plays a young college student who is judged by his neighborhood friends. Martin Scorsese actually directed "Bad," and brought that underground New York City edge to the music video. But again — these music videos are more famous for Jackson’s choreographed dances than his acting.

Ironically, Jackson had a small cameo in Men in Black II in which he begs Agent Zed (Rip Torn) to include him among the Men in Black organization. But other than that, Jackson’s acting career never really took off because the enormity of his fame combined with the uniqueness of his image made it hard for people to see him as anyone else but himself. Evidently, this was why George Lucas did not want Jackson to play the role of Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

George Lucas Chose Ahmed Best To Play Jar Jar Binks

Image via Lucasfilm

In an interview with Vice, Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best revealed the weird story about Jackson wanting to play the role of the Gungan creature who debuted in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Lucas, Lucas’s children, Natalie Portman and Ahmed Best attended one of Jackson’s concerts at Wembley Stadium. Best quotes, “We were taken backstage and we met Michael. George introduced me as ‘Jar Jar’ and I was like, That's kind of weird. Michael was like, ‘Oh. OK.’ I thought, what is going on?”

After the concert, however, Best asked Lucas why he introduced him as Jar Jar, to which Lucas replied, "Well, Michael wanted to do the part, but he wanted to do it in prosthetics and makeup like 'Thriller.'" Lucas, however, wanted Jar Jar Binks to be created through CGI. Best summed up the story by saying, “My guess is ultimately Michael Jackson would have been bigger than the movie, and I don't think he (George Lucas) wanted that.”

Ultimately, Ahmed Best Was the Right Choice For Jar Jar Binks

Close

It is strange to imagine Michael Jackson as Jar Jar Binks, especially knowing the poor reception that the character received upon the initial release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace back in 1999. However, there is no justification for the hate that Best received for his portrayal of the Gungan. As a consequence of the backlash to his character, Best suffered for many years. Only now that the generation who grew up with the Star Wars prequels are loud and proud about their love for those films is Best receiving the love and respect that he always deserved. It is also wonderful to see that Best is still involved with Lucasfilm, returning as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+