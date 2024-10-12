In a galaxy with thousands of planets, a good spaceship is necessary in Star Wars. Space travel is a daily occurrence in this universe, with a ship functioning the same way as a car in real life. Not only does it travel between planets and solar systems, but each ship has unique purposes, from carrying cargo to dog fights to simply flying fast. However, among all these ships, none is more iconic than the Millennium Falcon.

This legendary ship is most commonly known as Han Solo's ship from the original trilogy but has made its appearance in multiple other movies and shows. However, just because the Millennium Falcon is the most recognizable ship in Star Wars doesn't mean it's without flaws. Indeed, many details about the ship don't make any sense, whether it be inconsistent or underused functions or flawed logic. These ten entries look at details and functions about the ship that don't quite add up, and while they don't take away from the series' overall quality, they do make fans raise their eyebrows in disbelief.

10 Why is the Millennium Falcon the Only Ship of Its Kind?

For a standard ship, it's weird there aren't any more

Image via Lucasfilm

Despite its status as a piece of junk, the ship is also apparently one of a kind. Star Wars is full of iconic spaceships, but many are mass-produced, and fans see them in different places. However, many other ships also only have one appearance, so it's not like the Millennium Falcon is the only singular ship in the galaxy.

Its unique design is a staple of Star Wars and probably the real reason there aren't any more of these flying around: George Lucas wanted this ship to be more recognizable and special. But while it makes sense from a meta lens or outside point of view, it doesn't make sense in the universe. The ship is supposed to be a common freight carrier, meaning there should be more. Adding to that fact are the many exploits that should have clued the Rebellion, other Bounty Hunters, and the Empire that the Millennium Falcon is an impressive ship. It doesn't make any sense why fans haven't seen a second Millennium Falcon with its impressive feats and common original purpose.

9 Blaster Canon on the Underside

This helpful feature is one-and-done

Image via Lucasfilm

In Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, a blaster pops out of the bottom of the Millennium Falcon to mow down a group of snowtroopers chasing them. The blaster in question is an Ax-108 "Ground Buzzer," a powerful cannon in Star Wars that can operate with an individual power source. The cannon also features different modes, from armor-piercing to stun, making it a versatile and valuable weapon.

After showcasing a mighty feat of effortlessly taking down a group of snow troopers, fans would assume this blaster would come in handy some other time. They would be wrong to believe so, as the Ground Buzzer never appeared before The Empire Strikes Back and doesn't appear after. There are many more times this blaster would have been handy, so why wasn't it a more prominent weapon in the numerous subsequent battles the Falcon participated in?

8 The Radar Dish

No other spaceships have one of these

Image via Lucasfilm

Reminiscent of a cherry on top of an ice-cream sundae, the Radar Dish, known as a Rectenna, completed the design of the Millennium Falcon. Ignoring the beauty of its design, a Rectenna's purpose as a sensor is to detect and target hostile threats, ultimately assisting in combat. In Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, the Rectenna broke off after Lando uses the ship in the Battle of Endor.

While Solo has replaced the Rectenna multiple times after Lando broke it, the object has never proven useful at all. When it is initially torn off, Lando and Nien Nunb manage to maneuver the ship and target enemies without a hitch, leading fans to believe the dish doesn't actually have a functional value. Additionally, barely any other spaceships feature a Rectenna, making the decision to include one confusing and ultimately not making any sense.

7 The Mandibles

A useful feature that isn't used

Image via Lucasfilm

If one were to ask what the most iconic detail about the Millennium Falcon is, most would give one of two answers: the cockpit or the front mandibles. The front mandibles garner the most attention on the spaceship, helping make its design stand out. The mandibles served an essential purpose originally: they would be where the ship stored its cargo. However, in the original trilogy, Lando carried an escape pod/mini ship there.

While the Millennium Falcon obviously won't need to use the mandibles to carry loads of cargo, the fact that Han never added a replacement escape pod or ship doesn't make sense. A small ship can be nestled between the mandibles, making for a quick escape if the crew ever gets into trouble. With such a useful detail, it's weird that Han never utilized it, mostly likely because it adds so much to its iconic movie design.

6 The Millennium Collective

Never explained properly

Image via Lucasfilm

First introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, fans witnessed the creation of the Millennium Collective in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Millennium Collective is the central computer on the Millennium Falcon, comprising three droid brains: L3-37, V5-T, and ED-4. The three droid brains acted as one singular identity until L3-37, one of the best droids in Star Wars, helped each droid gain individuality in the system.

The Millennium Collective makes no sense because no one has fully explained what it is, what it does, or how it can even exist. Fans assume the droid brains work as the central computer, which helps with navigation, tracking, and other standard ship features, considering each one has a distinct purpose. However, this is the only instance in which fans have heard of something like this, leaving more questions than answers.

5 Gun Turrets

An inconsistent plot hole

Image via Lucasfilm

The Millennium Falcon has been part of some of the greatest fights in Star Wars history, mainly because of the two AG-2G laser cannon's on the top and bottom of the ship. Watching Han and Luke swing around these giant objects and blast enemy TIE fighters was always a treat, but when fans think about it, they notice something is wrong. From the gravity inside and the range of motion, there are many inconsistencies with the gun turrets.

The first thing that doesn't make sense about the turrets is that inside, fans can see Han and Luke moving the gun with limited range, but when shown from the outside, it has a full 360-degree range of motion. The other confusing detail about the turrets is the gravity inside. The turrets on the top and bottom of the ship are mirrored, meaning one member would be upside down; however, that is not the case for some reason, as the movie shows both Han and Luke sitting upright. Internal gravity within the ship can explain the latter, but that only raises more confusion. The honest answer is the production design, leaving no satisfactory in-world reason.

4 The Cockpit is on the Side of the Ship

A major design oversight

Image via Lucasfilm

The two most iconic parts of the Millennium Falcon's design are the mandibles and the cockpit. The cockpit is unique to other spaceships and helps the ship stand out, making the Falcon one of the best rebel ships in Star Wars. Unlike many spaceships, where the cockpit is front and center, the Millennium Falcon features the essential detail on the top right, almost separated as it resembles a sidecar on a motorcycle.

Unlike other nonsensical aspects of the Millennium Falcon, this detail actually has an explanation. Since the ship's original cargo design carries the load in the front, the outrigger cockpit is meant for the pilot to see better. While this is an explanation, it raises more questions. Why would a spaceship ever carry cargo in front of it instead of behind it? It makes the ship less maneuverable and hinders the pilot's eye-sight.

3 Buttons

Not a very user-friendly design

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars has so many great sounds, from the seismic charges to the screeching of TIE fighters as they fly by. However, buttons provide constant satisfaction whenever someone presses them in movies or real life. It brings notice to just how many buttons there are on any given spaceship, specifically the Millennium Falcon.

When looking at the legendary ship's cockpit, fans can see an assortment of buttons on the dashboard and wall behind them. While fans are meant to suspend their disbelief in this sci-fi world, it is hard to believe that a spaceship needs that many buttons. Not to mention, there are no signifiers on the buttons, meaning there is no way someone would know what to press and what function each of them has. The buttons are placed in random spots as well, giving the impression that they're there to make the ship cooler and more realistic within the sci-fi context; ironically, it has the opposite effect.

2 The Layout

A confusing and jumbled mess

Image via DK Publishing

Star Wars has many unique and wonderful spaceship designs. However, fans are rarely privy to what they look like inside, just getting separate glimpses of different parts of the ship. While fans shouldn't expect Star Wars to have expertly crafted designs, blueprints, and spaceship architecture and interior design, they do expect a coherent and logical layout, at least. The Millennium Falcon does not meet these standards.

The main confusion comes from how the Millennium Falcon looks on the outside compared to the inside. The ship feels much larger on the inside, with many areas not matching the layout, whether by being in the wrong spot or too large or small. Overall, the Millennium Falcon has an inconsistent layout that is never the same for every movie, and its dimensions and distribution don't add up. With the Millennium Falcon nearly having a different design, fans wonder if the change would have made things better or worse.

1 The Millennium Falcon is Supposedly A Piece of Junk

This is one of the best ships in Star Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope introduced the Millennium Falcon as a hunk of junk. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens further reinforces this when they settle for junk: the Millennium Falcon. Fans know that the iconic ship was made to be a freighter, carrying cargo, which explains why characters refer to it as junk. But with one of the most badass Star Wars characters piloting the spaceship, it proves to be anything but junk.

While this isn't exactly a detail, it pertains to the aspects of the entire ship. It's one of Star Wars' greatest mysteries how the Millennium Falcon is a hunk of junk. Almost every character refers to the iconic ship as such, but fans witness the heroic and unbelievable exploits it accomplishes time and time again. From its powerful weapons, incredible maneuverability, fortifying defense, and unmatched speed, the Millennium Falcon is one of the best spaceships in Star Wars. It makes absolutely no sense why everyone keeps referring to it as junk; in fact, it comes across as forced humility at best and cheap writing at worst.

All of Star Wars is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

