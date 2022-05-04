The series will be hosted by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano animated series' 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 'Star Wars Rebels'.

Hoping to make this galaxy and all those beyond it a better and more knowledgeable place for the next generation, Lucasfilm has announced the creation of their new Star Wars Kids series, Star Wars Mindful Matters. The series will be hosted by Ashley Eckstein whose voice fans will recognize as that of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Focusing on bringing the subject of mindfulness to a younger generation, the project will strive to teach kids that sharpening our minds and emotional intelligence is just as important as building up strong bodies. To accomplish their goal, while still appealing to the children watching, in each episode Eckstein will use favorite events and characters from the Star Wars universe to touch on a different aspect of mindfulness.

A type of meditation, the practice of mindfulness is one in which you focus on the here and now and sit with your feelings and senses in the present moment. The keyword for all mindfulness practices is “present.” As thoughts come into your space, you attempt to not judge yourself or read too much into them, but instead, stay in the now. There are countless ways to achieve mindfulness such as guided imagery, breathing methods, and cold water therapy. Over the past few years, a slew of books, podcasts, and other materials have come out to better help those looking to learn more about mindfulness. Its long-term benefits can help reduce stress, lessen muscle tension, help decision-making, and more.

In a statement released with the announcement of the piece, Eckstein said,

This video series has been a passion project and a dream of mine for several years. Jedi Master Yoda teaches us that training our mind is just as important as physically training our body and I’m thrilled to bring some mindful lessons from Star Wars to the forefront in an accessible way to kids and fans of all ages.

Just as Eckstein mentioned, the idea of mindfulness is something the Jedi already study which makes a Star Wars related show the perfect way to incorporate these ideas for kids. If you’re wondering what the medical basis for this practice and the videos is, production has a clinical background for each segment. They’re working with On Our Sleeves, the team of behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, to bring viewers evidence-based studies on the effectiveness of the practice.

Star Wars Mindful Matters is a terrific way to get children started on a path to better understanding themselves. Not only can the series help give kids a deeper look inward, but it will be a great jumping-off point for the adults tuning in too. The first two videos can be seen here with more on the way.

