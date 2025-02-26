Few franchises have been more enduring over the years than Star Wars, and its characters are some of the most merchandise-friendly of any conglomerate not operating under a superhero banner. Hasbro has been delivering iconic new Star Wars figures for more than 10 years now, and the latest drops include both Black Series and Vintage Series characters from new and old properties alike. Included in the latest drop of new Star Wars Black and Vintage Series figures from Hasbro are Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), as well as the Imperial Praetorian Guard, the Imperial Armored Commando, figures for Momaw Nadon and Ponda Baba, as well as a new electronic clone trooper helmet. The figures are based on characters who date back as far as A New Hope, with some even as recently as The Mandalorian and Andor.

All figures in the new collection retail for $24.99, except the Ponda Boba figure, which comes in slightly cheaper at $16.99. Pre-orders for the figures open between March 5 and March 13, and they are expected to launch and ship out this summer. Hot Toys also has a plethora of Star Wars figures from the live-action canon as well as Star Wars books and Legends, with the studio most recently announcing a collectible for Darth Malgus, the legendary Sith Lord famed for his attack on the Jedi temple. Hot Toys also gifted a new figure to Sabin Wren, the Mandalorian warrior who first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels before later being portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in Ahsoka Season 1.

What’s Next for the Star Wars Universe?