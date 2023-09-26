The Big Picture The Mortis Trio represent different aspects of the Force; dark, light and the balance in between the two.

The Star Wars universe is crafted from various influences, such as the films of Akira Kurosawa — particularly Seven Samurai and The Hidden Fortress — and Flash Gordon (Star Wars architect George Lucas actually wanted to make a Flash Gordon movie.) Philosophy and religion helped shape the direction of the Force, as well as the Jedi Knights. It was a tradition that Dave Filoni would carry on when shepherding Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its sequel Star Wars Rebels, especially when tackling the mysteries of the Force. Concepts like the magic-wielding Nightsisters, the massive creature known as the Bendu, and the World Between Worlds delved deep into the aspects of the Force that the films only managed to briefly touch upon, opening up entirely new avenues of storytelling within the Star Wars universe.

But there is one Clone Wars story arc that fully upended the nature of the Force. The Season 3 episodes "Overlords," "Altar of Mortis," and "Ghosts of Mortis" saw Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) are drawn to the Mortis realm by a mysterious presence. There they encounter a trio of beings that represent different aspects of the Force: The Father (Lloyd Sherr), the Son (Sam Witwer) and the Daughter (Adrienne Wilkinson). The Trio wished to test if Anakin was worthy of his status as the chosen one, and in the process, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka went through their own trials.

The Mortis Trio Exist To Balance the Light and Dark Sides of the Force

As stated before, the Mortis Trio are literal personifications of the various aspects of the Force. The Son represents the Dark Side, the Daughter represents the Light Side, and the Father is the balance between the two. As such, they transcend any label that mere mortals can place upon them. When Anakin assumes that the Father is a Sith Lord, the Father corrects him: "You have a very narrow view of the universe. I am neither Sith nor Jedi. I am much more. And so are you." He even manages to literally switch off Anakin's lightsaber by taking the blade and pushing it back into the hilt — which serves as the first of many signs that he's more than a man.

The Trio is also beyond the usual notions of good and evil, as their goal is keeping the universe in balance. To that end, the Father wishes for Anakin to take his place as the one who keeps balance. But the Son is more interested in finally gaining an advantage over the Daughter, using every trick he can. He corrupts Anakin, first appearing to the young Jedi Knight as a version of his mother Shmi and then overwhelming Anakin's mind with visions of his eventual transformation into Darth Vader. He transforms Ahsoka into a darker version of herself, then pits her against Anakin and Obi-Wan before finally killing her (yes, Ahsoka fans, this is not the first time she's died and returned.) Eventually, the Son kills the Daughter, which leads the Father to kill himself, stripping the Son of his powers and allowing Anakin to strike him down. In a way, Anakin managed to bring balance to the Force long before he threw Emperor Palpatine into a reactor shaft.

The Mortis arc is well regarded as one of the most important storylines in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and for good reason. It started breaking down the rigid barriers that had been assigned to the Force, showcasing that there was more to the mystical energy field than notions of good and evil. It showcased Anakin's first true descent into darkness, which adds even more tragedy to the dissolution of his master/apprentice bond with Ahsoka and his eventual transformation into Vader in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Finally, it gave meaning to one of the most iconic lines of Star Wars dialogue. In Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, an older Obi-Wan discusses the nature of the Force with Luke Skywalker. "It's an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together." The Mortis Trio proves that Obi-Wan was right, in a way.

The Mortis Gods' Presence Can Be Felt In 'Star Wars Rebels' & 'Ahsoka'

The Mortis Gods would show up again in Star Wars Rebels, or at least, their presence would. During the Season 4 episode "A World Between Worlds," Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) discovers that there is a hidden Jedi temple underneath his home planet of Lothal. There he discovers a mural embedded with the image of the Mortis Gods, which leads to the discovery of the World between Worlds — a nexus point in the Force that touches different points in time and space. Once again, the nature of the Force was upended, and it proved to be important as Ezra utilized the World's power to save Ahsoka from dying during her duel with Darth Vader.

History seems to be repeating itself with Ahsoka, as the mural appeared on the ruins of an ancient temple that adult Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) explored while finding a map that would lead her to Ezra. Imagery within the show's posters and closing credits also pays homage to the World within Worlds, with Ahsoka returning to the space-time nexus for "one final lesson" from her former master Anakin. Sam Witwer also confirmed during a livestream event that he had a role in Ahsoka; Clone Wars fans will recall that he voiced the Son during the Mortis arc. Ahsoka could even potentially hint at the dark Force God Abeloth, who was formerly known as "The Mother" in the Star Wars Expanded Universe. After all, Grand Admiral Thrawn was a crown jewel in the Expanded Universe before serving as a major antagonist in Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. Abeloth could receive a similar treatment if the Mortis Gods return.

