The galaxy far, far away of the universe of Star Wars is a sprawling mythology, full of iconic characters and memorable moments spanning all kinds of different media.

In a story so vast and dramatic, it's not surprising that there are no shortage of big character deaths. All of them are important, most of them are sad, but there are a particular few which are particularly impactful. Whether because they completely alter the course of the story or because of their great thematic relevance, these deaths are probably the ones that hit the hardest.

There are spoilers ahead!

Kanan Jarrus — 'Star Wars: Rebels' S04E10: "Jedi Night"

It was off to a bit of a rough start, but by the time Star Wars: Rebels reached its emotional fourth and final season, it had won over the many fans who decided to give it a second chance.

One of the most heartbreaking moments not just in the show, but arguably in the entire Star Wars franchise, comes when Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus sacrifices himself to saves his friends. They likewise would go on to carry out heroic feats crucial to the fate of the galaxy, so Kanan's death was just as important in defeating the Empire.

Fives — 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' S06E04: "Orders"

In the highly acclaimed and widely beloved anthology series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the true protagonists are the clone troopers. They have plenty of amazing scenes, some of which never fail to leave fans an emotional wreck.

One such gut-wrenching scene comes in one of the last arcs of the show, where Fives discovers that there's a microchip in every clone's head that can eliminate their free will. Were it not for Fives's untimely demise, it's very likely that the Jedi could have found out about Palpatine's machinations before it was too late.

Obi-Wan Kenobi — 'Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope' (1977)

A New Hope (originally titled simply Star Wars) remains one of the most creative and influential sci-fi movies ever made, as well as one of the most emotionally stirring.

Even back in 1977, Alec Guiness's Ben Kenobi's becoming one with the Force must have been quite an impactful scene. But it's all these years later, with all the layers and complexities added to Obi-Wan and his dynamic with Darth Vader, that the sequence's thematic weight and impact on the overarching narrative have become clearer than ever.

Maarva Andor — 'Andor' S01E11: "Daughters of Ferrix"

Andor is the most mature and thoughtful piece of Star Wars media that Disney has produced, so it's no surprise that it's full of scenes of pure pathos that tug at the heartstrings, and incredibly meaningful character deaths.

Unarguably the most important death in the show, which fans quickly agreed was also one of the most important in all of the franchise, was that of Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw). Her death is peaceful and takes place offscreen, but it's the aftermath of that event, where her posthomous speech ignites the spark of the Rebellion, that truly shook Star Wars to its core.

Han Solo — 'Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens' (2015)

Divisiveness is pretty much the main characteristic of the sequel trilogy, but even those who aren't too fond of these final three movies in the Skywalker Saga typically agree that The Force Awakens is the most easily enjoyable.

Han Solo's death at the hands of his own son, Kylo Ren, is one of the most controversial moments in the franchise. However, there's no denying its harrowing emotional power and impact to the sequel trilogy's story. Han sacrifices himself in benefit of his son's soul; the event is crucial to Kylo's eventual return to the Light Side, making Han's passing deeply purposeful.

Qui-Gon Jinn — 'Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Although they have garnered a growing cult following in recent years, the Star Wars prequels are still almost as divisive as the sequels. The Phantom Menace in particular has many missteps, but it's hard to deny that it also does a lot of things right.

Perhaps the most universally loved element of the film is the fight between Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan, against the menacing Darth Maul. It's one of the best lightsaber duels of the trilogy, made even more hard-hitting by Qui-Gon's tragic death. For years, fans have been theorizing about what would have happened if Qui-Gon had remained Anakin's master—But what's for sure is that things would have been very, very different.

Luke Skywalker — 'Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi' (2017)

For some, Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is one of the lowest points in Star Wars history. For others, it's one of the most creative and profound stories ever told in the franchise.

Some fans praise Luke Skywalker's arc in Episode VIII as one of the best parts of the sequels, and even those who don't like it must admit that the character writing in this movie for the most legendary hero in Star Wars is delightfully deep and loving. There's poetry in Luke becoming one with the Force while looking at the twin suns of Ahch-To, going back to his heroic roots before leaving the new generation to finish the job.

Leia Organa — 'Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Not just Star Wars fans, but movie fans in general everywhere were taken aback by the great Carrie Fisher's passing in 2016. It's only fitting that her last role was in The Rise of Skywalker, playing the princess-turned-general that made her a star.

For all that Episode IX did wrong, one must praise the compassionate and sensitive way in which they bid farewell to both Fisher and the character of Leia. The scene where she dies is heartbreaking, but it's also beautiful due to how essential it is to Kylo finally seeing the error of his ways and resurrecting the Ben Solo inside of him.

The Rogue One Team — 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Big hero deaths in Star Wars are always sorrowful, but at least they come one by one so that fans can absorb the impact. But in Rogue One, the movie about the rebel team that stole the Death Star plans, one of the franchise's biggest tragedies occurs: In the end, the whole main cast perishes on the planet Scarif after their commendable feat, killed by the very weapon that they helped have destroyed some time later.

This was a poignant enough scene back in 2016. But now that Andor has come out, knowing Cassian more deeply and knowing the story behind the beginning of the Rebellion, it's even more of a gut-punch. However, it's also one of the most significant sacrifices in the franchise, as the Empire's ultimate weapon couldn't have been destroyed without the Rogue One team.

Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker — 'Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Return of the Jedi is a fascinating morality play, an outstanding sci-fi film, and the perfect conclusion to the original trilogy. It's full of amazing scenes, from exciting action scenes to sad tearjerkers.

Praised as one of the film's best moments, Darth Vader's redemption and consequent death is a scene of incredible emotional power. Furthermore, it's what the Skywalker Saga is all about: It closes off the arc of Anakin Skywalker's rise to power, fall to the Dark Side, triumphant return to the Light, and sacrifice to save his son. It's not just an important death: It's the defining moment that encapsulates the entire franchise's magic.

