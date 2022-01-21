Whether it be in a side plot or front and center, romance has always been present in Star Wars. Due to the fact that these romances are springing up in the middle of wartime, it’s not too surprising that few Star Wars couples get to have a happy ending to their story.

The original trilogy toyed with the idea of making Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) a couple in A New Hope, but ultimately went a different route by making them siblings instead. This wasn’t until they’d already kissed a few times, which was pretty weird, but for the most part that's been easily swept under the rug by most fans today.

Star Wars is known for some epic battles and great action sequences, but at its heart, it’s always been about the journeys the characters go on. Each Star Wars romance offers something a little different, and each couple has its fans and detractors. However, these pairings have led to some of the most romantic scenes in the series.

Han and Leia Say Goodbye

Image via Lucasfilm

When The Force Awakens picks up with the heroes from the original trilogy, Han (Harrison Ford) and Leia are separated and estranged. They reunite about halfway through the movie, but Han is killed by their son shortly after their brief reunion. They split up after their son turned to the dark side (the number one cause of divorce in Star Wars, we hear), and Leia’s last request of Han is that he “bring him home.” They share one last hug before Han unknowingly heads off to his death.

Satine’s Confession

Image via Lucasfilm

The Clone Wars features a lot of great romantic moments, mostly focusing on Anakin and Padmé. However, we’ve chosen to focus on a moment between a romantic pairing with a history that we never got to see. Satine Kryze (Anna Graves) was introduced as the Duchess of Mandalore, and it quickly becomes evident that something was going on between her and Obi-Wan (James Arnold Taylor).

When the two are under attack, Satine takes what may be their last moments to confess that she’s always loved Obi-Wan. Of course, Obi-Wan has no intention of leaving the Jedi Order at this point, but he does admit to Satine that, “had you said the word, I would have left the Jedi Order” back when they were younger.

Ben Saves Rey

Image via Lucasfilms

The Rise of Skywalker has its flaws, but it almost delivered on the romance. The bond between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo (Adam Driver) was brought back in the final movie, and it was through his feelings for Rey that Kylo renounced the dark side and went back to being Ben Solo. He went to Exegol to help Rey in her fight against Palpatine, only to get thrown down a pit. When Rey dies, Ben drags himself out of the pit and gives his life for her so that she can come back to life. They kiss, and he dies (apparently there wasn’t enough juice in their “life-giving” bond to go around).

Anakin and Padmé’s Wedding

Image via Lucasfilm

Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé (Natalie Portman) are one of Star Wars’ most iconic couples, but even their biggest fans have to admit that watching their relationship unfold was pretty awkward at times in Attack of the Clones. But of course, we had to include the one and only wedding in Star Wars on the list.

Anakin and Padmé’s secret wedding takes place on Naboo at the end of Attack of the Clones. Padmé looks gorgeous (of course), enough so to mostly distract from the unfortunate customary hairstyle of a Jedi padawan. “Across the Stars”, their love theme, plays over their kiss and the movie ends on a frame that echoes the ending of The Empire Strikes Back.

Hera and Kanan Kiss

Image via Lucasfilm

This was a big moment for Rebels fans. From the start, Hera (Vanessa Marshall) and Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) seemed like an old married couple, but were pretty restrained on the physical affection, so no one really knew what to make of their relationship for sure. It was clear, however, that they weren’t just friends. They finally kiss in the third season, confirming their relationship status in a moment fans had been anticipating for a long time.

Padmé’s Ruminations

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the most romantic moments in Star Wars also happens to be one of the most heartbreaking. As Anakin is plagued with visions of Padmé dying in Revenge of the Sith, he debates on taking up Palpatine’s offer in order to save her. Doing so would mean completely betraying the Jedi Order and everything he’s been taught.

What makes this scene special is that Padmé seems to be feeling Anakin’s turmoil. As they both look out the window, not possibly being able to actually see each other, it looks as though they’re having a conversation. Maybe this was the first Force connection, after all.

Han and Leia’s First Kiss

Image via Lucasfilm

The Empire Strikes Back made the smart choice to swap Leia’s love interest from Luke to Han, with whom she shared a great deal more chemistry. After establishing a time jump since the events of A New Hope, it’s quickly shown that something other than friendship is going on between Han and Leia.

As Han prepares to leave, he and Leia engage in their primary love language: arguing and chasing each other around. Many of their adventures in escaping the Empire are a vehicle for their love story. They finally kiss in the Millennium Falcon, forcing Leia to admit that she maybe doesn’t like “nice men” as much as she’d thought.

“Saving what we love.”

Image via Lucasfilm

Finn’s (John Boyega) pseudo-crush on Rey in The Force Awakens is put on the back burner in The Last Jedi. His friendship with Rey was what gave him the strength to run away from the First Order for good, but it was Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) who eventually showed him something to fight for.

Finn’s newfound dedication to the cause is so strong that he’s ready to sacrifice himself for the good of the Resistance. It’s Rose who stops him, not willing to lose someone else she cares about after she’d already lost her sister at the beginning of the film. Finn chastises her for stopping him, but she responds with, “I saved you, dummy. That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love.” She kisses him, there’s an explosion in the background, and it’s all very romantic and sweet.

“You’re not alone.”

Image via Lucasfilms

The connection between Rey and Kylo was intriguing in The Force Awakens, but The Last Jedi really took it to the next level with the introduction of the Force-bond. This allowed them to see each other and even interact physically across space via the Force. After venturing into a cave that gave Rey a vision showing how alone she was, she confided in Kylo. He told her she wasn’t alone, and she offered him her hand. When they touched hands, they were able to see things about each other – her, his future, and him, her past.

“I love you.” “I know.”

Image via Lucasfilm

No, not that one. Han’s response to Leia telling him she loves him in The Empire Strikes Back is iconic because it’s so Han, but it isn’t exactly romantic. What is, however, is Leia’s delivery of the line back to him in Return of the Jedi. On Endor, after Leia’s been shot and it looks like they’re cornered, Leia reveals to Han that she has a trick (a blaster, to be precise) up her sleeve. “I love you,” he says, to which she replies with a smile: “I know” before blasting some Stormtroopers.

