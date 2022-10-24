The secretive new Star Wars film that will be developed and co-written by Damon Lindelof for Lucasfilm now has a director, according to Deadline. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who is known for her directorial work on Ms Marvel, will be on board the project.

It has been confirmed that Lindelof, who created several critically-acclaimed television series such as Lost, The Leftovers, Watchmen as well as co-wrote films such as Prometheus and World War Z, will be producing and co-writing the newest film in the franchise. Obaid-Chinoy will be joining production as the director, and has been brought on early to allow the script to reflect her own vision for the film’s plot.

Obaid-Chinoy is an Oscar and Emmy-winning director and producer with several television and film credentials under her belt. The accomplished Pakistan-born director received two Oscars in the category of Best Documentary: Short Subject for her work on A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face (the award of which she shared with David Junge on the same film), both of which also won Emmys in 2017 and 2013 respectively. Among twenty-one awards in total, her work has also seen her win other Emmys for Pakistan’s Taliban Generation and Frontline/ World. More recently, Obaid-Chinoy directed several episodes of Disney’s Ms Marvel series, and is currently on board to direct Paramount’s adaptation of Brilliance, which will star Will Smith.

The production of the new Star Wars film has largely remained secretive in Hollywood. Information regarding the plot, potential cast, and estimated production timeline is yet to be revealed. It is also unknown who will be co-writing the script alongside Lindelof. Lucasfilm has indicated a number of films are in development alongside Lindelof’s secret production, and will not be rushing to begin further production work on them until they are happy with the storyline. Since the release of the latest film in the series, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, which saw Carrie Fisher appear posthumously as Princess Leia, the franchise focused on its numerous television projects. These include Disney + series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.

News of a new addition to the franchise comes after another Star Wars movie was put on the back burner. Patty Jenkins’ solo film, Rogue Squadron, which was first announced in 2020, was originally set to be released in theatres in 2023. However, Disney announced in September that the project would not be going ahead at this stage, with the focus continuing to be pushed towards television series. Whilst not divulged where in the Star Wars timeline the movie would be set, the plot of the film was set to focus on a new generation of Rebels fighters.

All currently released films and spin-off series in the Star Wars franchise are currently streaming on Disney +. Watch the Youtube video below to learn more about Rogue Squadron’s cancellation.