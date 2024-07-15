You might not think about them while actually watching, but it’s hard to deny that the posters for the Star Wars movies play some kind of role in making the series such an iconic one. Broadly, posters matter for any movie (perhaps more so in a pre-internet age, when you might not see any promotional material outside posters or trailers), and it obviously helps to have such images be eye-catching, intriguing, and reflective of the movie in some way or another.

Not counting the animated Clone Wars movie, there have been 11 movies in the Star Wars series to date: nine encompassing the Skywalker Saga, and two spin-off movies. The posters for all of those are ranked below, based partly on how well they tie to the film they’re attached to, but based mostly on how visually striking they look overall. To those who might disagree, too bad, because “I am the Senate” and have “unlimited power.”

11 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Director: J.J. Abrams

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There’s a horse on the poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but no room was given to Carrie Fisher, even though she was rather confusingly first billed, owing to prior footage of her being incorporated into the movie. Princess Leia still plays a part in the film, and was likely to be given a bigger one had Fisher not sadly passed away. Han and Luke were featured prominently on other sequel trilogy movie posters, but maybe there was a good reason not to feature Leia here.

There’s a goofy blaster round visible, thanks to Poe (a running theme across the two worst Star Wars posters), Zorii Bliss is featured way too prominently for a character who does basically nothing, and even the apparent clashing of two lightsabers looks clunky. Kylo Ren’s helmet is there, and presumably another Kylo Ren is holding that red lightsaber? And the placement of the Millennium Falcon between Rey and Kylo looks dreadful. This one’s pretty bad overall; a lackluster poster for a lacking (and overlong) movie.

Watch on Disney+

10 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Director: Ron Howard

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It’s not nice to have to use a word like “garish” right off the bat, but that’s what kind of comes to mind, first thing, when looking at the poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The colors feel unbalanced, with Lando immediately sticking out with that bright yellow outfit. There’s also purple here, in the sky, but of a muted variety which also feels strange and out of step among Star Wars posters, because nothing’s looming in the background.

You don’t have to have something looming, but most other Star Wars posters have a villain or symbol of evil in the background, representing some kind of large threat to overcome. Instead, it’s probably trying to evoke Cloud City, but it doesn’t work, and it’s another poster that shows why it’s better not to have someone firing a blaster on the poster; it looks a bit goofy here. The Solo movie wasn’t terrible; one got the sense Ron Howard – who’d previously been directed by George Lucas – did the best he could, but the movie underperformed and has been somewhat forgotten. It can’t be all blamed on a poster, but there’s little here that jumps out, and nothing to entice beyond saying, “Look, younger versions of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian are in this.”

Watch on Disney+

9 'Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Director: George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Fox

Entering into the prequel trilogy, the posters for these three movies are all pretty similar. For what it’s worth, there’s also a level of consistency to the movies as a whole, given they were all directed by George Lucas. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones is probably the weakest of the three, and it’s appropriate, then, that it also has the least impressive poster of the three.

All these posters have too much lens flare, with Attack of the Clones being the worst offender. Contrast can be good, but not so much here; it’s overdone to the point where you might not even register that Yoda’s on the poster right away. Obi-Wan’s pose is also a little funky, almost like he's a model posing for a fashion shoot, but Attack of the Clones's poster gets a couple of things right. Anakin and Padme being so close together foreshadows the heavy romance element found in the film, and it’s cool to see a bunch of clones on the attack in the poster’s bottom half.

Watch on Disney+

8 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Director: George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Fox

"Hello lens flare, my old friend." It’s here to taunt again on the poster for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, which is slightly better than the aforementioned Attack of the Clones poster (the movie's a bit better overall, too). It’s a little more balanced overall, with the prominence and placement of all the characters generally appropriate. Darth Maul looming over everyone is a nice touch, too, and is one of many Star Wars posters featuring a villain doing just that.

The problem with the poster for The Phantom Menace? It really is that lens flare, one of which could charitably be called a sun (the one behind Anakin), but the other feels like an unknown light source. At least Attack of the Clones had the most prominent lens flare clearly looking like a sun. If you want to be charitable and say they’re both suns, because of Tatooine and its binary suns, then sure, the placement of The Phantom Menace on this ranking could be bumped up a spot or two.

Watch on Disney+

7 'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Director: Richard Marquand

Image via 20th Century-Fox

As a movie, Return of the Jedi is a generally satisfying conclusion to the original trilogy, but doesn’t quite live up to its two predecessors, which are both stone-cold classics. Its poster is also not quite as good as the posters for the other two, even though it doesn’t look bad by any means. It just feels a little emptier than it should, and the way the characters are placed looks a bit off.

You have Darth Vader in the background (good), then an isolated Luke who’s a little off-center (not as good, but tolerable), and then an isolated Han Solo who’s even more off-center (not good). Relating to everything above the title, the top third is good, and the bottom third is serviceable, but it’s that middle third that just looks somewhat lackluster (that cool, almost Force ghost-like glow behind Luke notwithstanding).

Watch on Disney+

6 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Director: J.J. Abrams

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Star Wars: The Force Awakens played it safe overall, and this feels like it extended to the poster. It seemed like it did all it could to include everyone and everything of importance, to the point where if there’s a criticism to be made, it might well be that the poster’s almost overstuffed. And yes, empty space was detrimental in the Return of the Jedi poster, but this one shows you can go a little too far in the opposite direction.

Still, so long as you can take it all in (some effort is involved), this one looks good. Kylo Ren and the Starkiller Base take up the top/background, the lens flare is surprisingly tasteful for a J.J. Abrams movie poster, old characters are given enough space, and the new characters are justifiably prioritized, suggesting at a passing of the torch, or torches. It’s a touch too loud, but in many ways, it reflects the film it’s attached to and looks striking enough in most regards.

Watch on Disney+

5 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Director: Gareth Edwards

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

One of the posters for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had a similar problem to Return of the Jedi’s, what with almost nothing going on in the space at the top of the poster. But the one above is stronger overall, and there was a conscious decision, it seems, to place the Death Star in the center of the poster. Obviously, that makes sense, considering how central it is to the film’s plot.

The placement of the Death Star also looks good with the formation of the characters, all of them being a similar size (besides protagonist Jyn Erso), establishing how Rogue One had a pretty balanced ensemble cast. The muted colors also work here well enough, considering the relatively dark tone of the movie overall, with some good contrast provided by the slightly more colorful bottom third. The very faint Darth Vader mask seen in the darker portion of the Death Star was a nice touch, too.

Watch on Disney+

4 'Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Director: George Lucas

Image via 20th Century Fox

The poster for Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is almost great, and easily the best of the prequel movie posters. Things get heavy in this film, and everyone on the poster looks suitably mournful… except for a (possibly) cackling Emperor Palpatine, of course, who actually gets to be on a Star Wars poster for once (despite him being an overarching villain over many movies, it happens very little).

Seeing a blue lightsaber clash with a lightsaber that’s not red is rather shocking and striking, and it produces some lens flare that feels more suitable this time around. Hopefully it’s not a stretch to say that one circle inside a big circle makes the lens flares look a little like a Death Star? The construction of it is seen by the movie’s end, so… maybe? Anyway, Mace Windu’s placement and expression on the poster for Revenge of the Sith are the only things that look a bit awkward. Otherwise, it’s very good.

Watch on Disney+

3 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Director: Rian Johnson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Yes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has its flaws as a movie, with some considering those flaws enjoyment-killing and others finding them comparatively minor compared to the movie’s strengths. Perhaps less controversial than coming down on either side of The Last Jedi debate would be stating that at least the poster looks pretty awesome, and as good as things get poster-wise for the sequel trilogy.

The Last Jedi is a movie with a ton of red, especially in its most dramatic moments, like any scene in Snoke’s throne room (especially the fight sequence there), and the climactic battle on the planet Crait. Most of The Last Jedi’s poster is covered in red, and it makes it stand out from all the rest; it’s fiery, bloody, bold, and somewhat imposing. Also, Luke Skywalker taking the place usually reserved for villains is a great touch, hinting at the ways he’s changed; not into a villain, sure, but much of the film explores how jaded and morally complex he’s become in the years since Return of the Jedi.

Watch on Disney+

2 'Star Wars' (1977)

Director: George Lucas

Image via Twentieth Century-Fox

Just as the stronger poster for Rogue One was considered here, so too will the best of the two main posters for Star Wars be taken into account. One is more accurate to the film itself, but the less accurate one does perhaps leave more of an impression; enough so that it’s possible to forgive the fact that Luke seems to be holding a white lightsaber. And he’s surprisingly jacked with a very shirt. And Leia’s outfit seems to be a bit more revealing than it generally is in the movie, too.

But the look of those two characters does scream classic/old-school fantasy, in many ways, and Star Wars has often felt almost as much like a fantasy series as a sci-fi/space opera saga. And the more sci-fi stuff is presented here, too, with that great-looking formation of ships on the left, C-3PO and R2-D2 on the right, and the imposing helmet of Darth Vader in the background. It’s great, it’s clean, and it’s classic, just like the film itself.

Watch on Disney+

1 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Director: Irvin Kershner

Image via 20th Century-Fox

The best of the best, as both a movie and a poster, The Empire Strikes Back would’ve jumped out to people as something special while they were waiting in the lobby for their cinema to open, all the way back in 1980. Darth Vader is huge, signifying that yes, the Empire’s gonna strike back. Chewbacca and Han Solo are included here, which is nice after their New Hope poster snub. And the whole thing’s cold, largely thanks to that bottom third.

The heroes are squeezed between Vader at the top and a jagged, unforgiving-looking area at the bottom, much like how they’re consistently on the run, under pressure, or generally underdogs throughout the entire movie itself. Han Solo and Leia are also in some kind of passionate embrace, hinting at the heightened emotions to come during said squeezing between a rock and a hard place. Everything is balanced, the colors look great, and there’s no empty space, really, all the while, it doesn’t feel overcrowded. The Empire Strikes Back is a phenomenal movie, and has a phenomenal poster to go with it.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: Movies That Directly Influenced 'Star Wars'