The Big Picture Shawn Levy updates fans on his Star Wars project's slow progress, emphasizing time needed for development.

Taika Waititi's Star Wars project has also long been in development, with Star Wars focused on TV.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is set for 2024.

The director of one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 just dropped some new information on yet another intriguing project that's been in the works for a while. During an interview with Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy provided a status update on his Star Wars project, which he signed on to helm in November 2022. Since then, Levy has provided several optimistic updates, but most of his time has been diverted towards his upcoming film with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. When asked how things were going with his Star Wars project, Levy had this to say: "Development is slow-going and developing something with that amount of mythology and scaffolding, it takes time."

Levy certainly isn't wrong that developing a Star Wars project takes time, as evidenced by the fact that Thor director Taika Waititi's Star Wars project has been in development for years, with little to no positive updates coming since the early stages. Star Wars has been heavily focused on the television side of things since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, with Dave Filoni launching an entire universe off of The Mandalorian, which is set to head to the big screen in 2026 with the feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu. With Deadpool & Wolverine now just over a month away, once Levy is able to put that in his rearview mirror, here's hoping he'll have more time to get his Star Wars project up to his standards.

Shawn Levy May Have Another Big Project on the Horizon

Your browser does not support the video tag.

However, there is one Avengers-level obstacle that could further delay development on Levy's Star Wars project. It was recently revealed that the Deadpool & Wolverine helmer is Marvel's top choice to direct Avengers 5, with them even going as far as to offer him the job earlier this year, which he had to turn down due to scheduling conflicts. If Levy knocks it out of the park with Deadpool & Wolverine, and the film premieres to critical acclaim and box office success (something Furiosa and The Fall Guy have proven is anything but guaranteed), Levy could very well be the mind behind Marvel's next big team up. Fans have been clamoring for more connective tissue in Marvel's post-Endgame era, and the recent information dump also said that more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their role — an almost unfathomable number —which could make Levy's job easier, or a lot harder.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars project does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and get tickets for Levy's next film, Deadpool & Wolverine, below.

Find Tickets Now